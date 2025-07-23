Stephen Curry Reignites Passion for Hidden Talent After Surprise Cameo With Grammy Award Winner

Stephen Curry is truly enjoying the time away from the hardwood. Celebrating family milestones, doing meet and greets, and supporting his wife, Ayesha, with her ventures. The father of four is ticking all the right boxes. But let’s not forget that his favorite time away from basketball is when he steps on the green and plays golf. We already have the notes about the 4x NBA champion’s passion for the sport, but do you remember his passion on the microphone?

The Baby-Faced Assassin is back from the American Century Championship without the trophy. Yet, he had no problem being back, improving his strokes with his friends at Martis Camp’s award-winning Lake Tahoe golf course. Kelly James, a musician himself, shared some snaps of the Warriors superstar on the golf course. But what caught the eye was Curry showcasing his vocal skills prowess. In one Instagram story, Chef Curry said, “The Fourth M goes a long way…”

But that was not all. Stephen Curry had a guitar in hand in another snap shared by James. Plus, the caption was “Last night fire side Jam sesh…” Unlucky for the fans, they won’t hear what tunes the 2022 Finals MVP had in store. The fans would undoubtedly fill out the Chase Center if the Bay Area’s favorite decides to perform a concert. Speaking of performance, a Grammy Award winner recently shared photos of meeting the Currys.

Ciara, the Award-winning singer/songwriter, producer, model, and actress, has already surpassed over 2 billion streams with her music catalog, as per ABC. But that’s not the news. She shared the carousel post with the caption, “It’s been a Whirl-Win 🫶🏽🌪️”. Naturally, some of them are with her husband, and some are with New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson. But one that stood out was her pose with Steph and Ayesha.

It’s harder to get more star power in the room than Ciara posing with Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry. The recording artist and the NBA power couple got together for an epic photo as the trio was in Los Angeles for the first Create & Cultivate Festival over the weekend. Ciara was a keynote speaker on Day 1, sharing how she branched out from being a performer to a full-on businesswoman. Meanwhile, Ayesha had her “Glow and Meet” on Saturday evening, and her husband, Steph, showed up as a supporter.

Stephen Curry put on a different hat during the weekend

One of the NBA’s power couples is often surrounded by headlines. Either it’s Steph‘s game-winning shots or Ayesha’s product drop. This time, the couple to stay away from the headlines flew a 2,816-mile journey from their Bay Area home to Southern California. The reason was simple: to celebrate their eldest born’s milestone. To those unaware, Riley Curry is officially a teenager, and the parents left no stone unturned to celebrate it.

On July 19, Stephen, Ayesha, and Riley were spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood, soaking up all the fun and magic the park had to offer. Instead of the media outlets, the fans shared the family moments of the Warriors superstar. “steph at universal studios hollywood on the 19th for riley’s birthday 😭”. Stephen Curry and his wife left their parents’ hats and instead chose Luigi and Mario hats.

A day later, Ayesha penned her emotional thoughts. “And just like that she’s THIRTEEN.Leaving it at that because @stephencurry30 and I are still processing. We love our Riley Roo.” From supporting his wife’s endeavors to celebrating his daughter’s milestone, Stephen Curry had a full-packed schedule on the weekend. After spending some quality time with the family, it was time for the 4x NBA champion to embrace the golfing experience with friends.