Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight? 76ers vs Nuggets Latest Injury Report (Jan 5)

The Denver Nuggets will be hitting the road tonight as they gear up to face the Philadelphia 76ers in a highly anticipated clash. The Nuggets enter this game coming off back-to-back defeats. Ever since Nikola Jokic suffered a knee hyperextension against the Miami Heat a few games ago, the storied franchise has struggled.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Despite Jamal Murray stepping up in the three-time MVP’s absence, leading the team in scoring in the last couple of games, he hasn’t been able to lead them to victories. Now, Denver is in dire need of wins as it cannot afford to slip up further down the Western Conference standings. However, that might not be possible without Nikola Jokic. So, will he make a return to the court tonight?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the 76ers?

No, Nikola Jokic won’t be suiting up against the Sixers tonight. Of course, this comes as a result of him still recovering from his knee hyperextension injury. As things stand right now, the Joker is set to miss at least four weeks of action, which has jeopardized his shot at the MVP title this season. However, more importantly, it is hurting the Nuggets’ production.

Imago Dec 29, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) holds his knee after an injury against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Before getting injured, the Serbian center was putting up insane numbers. He was averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists, that too, while shooting 60.5 percent. So, you can clearly see that without Jokic, the Nuggets are nowhere near the best. Nonetheless, what makes things even worse for the Nuggets is the fact that the Joker’s injury isn’t the setback Denver is currently dealing with.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Philadelphia 76ers vs the Denver Nuggets injury report for January 5th

Here’s the latest update on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s matchup:

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Denver Nuggets injury report

Apart from Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets will also enter tonight’s game without their other center, Jonas Valanciunas, who has been dealing with a right calf strain. Although this injury might not have impacted Denver under normal circumstances, given that Jokic is currently on the sidelines, Valanciunas’ absence will be daunting tonight.

Meanwhile, Cameron Johnson and Tamar Bates will also miss tonight’s clash for the Nuggets. While Johnson is struggling with a right knee contusion and will miss tonight’s clash, Bates is suffering from a foot injury and will be re-evaluated in about 12 weeks. Nonetheless, Denver’s opponents aren’t doing too well either in the injury department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

The Sixers will also miss a fair share of their key players tonight. The most notable name amongst them could be that of Joel Embiid, just like Denver, Philadelphia could also miss its star center. Embiid, who has been dealing with injuries throughout the season, is on a day-to-day basis for this clash because of a knee injury management issue.

Imago Feb 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Trendon Watford and Kelly Oubre Jr. will also miss tonight’s matchup for the Sixers. While Watford is dealing with an adductor injury, Oubre Jr. is suffering from a knee injury. While these injuries are nothing massive for the Sixers, the question is, will these injuries prompt the Sixers to change their starting five?

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted lineups for the 76ers vs the Nuggets

Here’s how the Denver Nuggets will start without Nikola Jokic:

ADVERTISEMENT

Position Player PG Jamal Murray SG Christian Braun SF Peyton Watson PF Aaron Gordon C DaRon Holmes II

And here’s how the Philadelphia 76ers will start amid their injury struggles:

Position Player PG Tyrese Maxey SG VJ Edgecombe SF Jabari Walker PF Paul George C Adem Bona

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the stage is set for a heavyweight clash tonight between these two talented teams. While the Nuggets would’ve been clear favorites if Nikola Jokic were fit, that’s not the case. That’s why this could be anyone’s game. Now, whether Denver comes out on top or Philadelphia takes home the win, it will be something we’ll have to wait and watch.