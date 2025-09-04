Dub Nation Urge Jonathan Kuminga & Warriors to Accept Grim Reality After Shams Charania’s Major Announcement

The waiting game has finally ended—at least for one of this summer’s most-watched restricted free agents. Cam Thomas, after a breakthrough NBA season which saw him average 24 points and 3.8 assists per game, had bet big on himself. Holding out for a $30 million a year offer, Thomas had previously rejected a $15 million a year deal and had chosen to enter free agency in the hope of attracting interest from other teams.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, the Brooklyn Nets stuck to their guns. And the result is that Thomas has now signed the one-year, $6 million deal, which gives him unrestricted free agency in 2026 with more than 10 teams expected to have enough cap space. And while there are many implications, some eyes have turned to arguably the most stagnant RFA saga of the offseason, that of the Golden State Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga.

ESPN’s Shams Charania took to X with the update that shook the restricted free agent market, “Restricted free agent Cam Thomas is signing a one-year, $6 million qualifying offer to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. Sides were unable to reach a new deal so the QO gives Thomas a full no-trade clause and 2026 unrestricted free agency with 10+ cap space teams.” Cam Thomas bet on himself. After rejecting a two-year, $30 million extension with a team option and a one-year, $9.5 million deal with incentives, Thomas took the $6 million qualifying offer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Mar 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) looks on during a break against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Regardless, Warriors fans quickly found connection to Jonathan Kuminga’s. Most believe that it is now set to be played out in exactly the same manner as that of Thomas.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Warriors must accept the Jonathan Kuminga reality, says Dub Nation

The 22-year-old forward has yet to sign Golden State’s offer, a two-year, $45 million deal with a team option for the second year. Kuminga’s camp isn’t budging. They want a player option, or at least more guaranteed money up front. The $7.9 million qualifying offer Kuminga received from Golden State remains unsigned. Just like Cam Thomas’ was, until now. And when the Thomas news dropped, Warriors fans flooded social media with their own take, and it wasn’t subtle. One netizen wrote, “Kuminga next ⏰”

AD

The risks are high. If Kuminga signs that QO, the Warriors can’t trade him during the season without his approval. That would crush any deadline flexibility and essentially walk one of Golden State’s top assets straight into unrestricted free agency in 2026 for nothing. Still, the fans see it coming as another added, “Take notes Kuminga”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another restricted free agent betting on himself, rejecting team-friendly options, and holding firm for full control next summer. “Kuminga next,” another Warriors’ fan echoed. The Dub Nation clearly believes that Thomas has paved the way, and want Kuminga to follow soon.



“Damn shame smh kuminga next,” as wrote one more. Kuminga’s desire to “control his own destiny” has been well-documented. His frustrations with role uncertainty, inconsistent minutes, and now the resistance from the front office to give him a player option have only increased. Golden State’s refusal to do a sign-and-trade with Sacramento or Phoenix, despite viable multi-year offers and a guaranteed starting role elsewhere, hasn’t helped either. One Twitter user wrote, “Kuminga will be doing the same so will Giddy”, the signs have been there. He’s made it clear that he’s not interested in being a placeholder or a trade chip.

The Warriors, desperately want to retain control. Not because they’re sold on Kuminga’s future but because they know his $21.75 million Year 1 salary could be a critical trade piece come February. JK averaged 15.3 points per game last season and clearly has the talent to make it in the league. However, for now, it remains to be seen how the situation proceeds.