Jalen Brunson’s Knicks Could Face Inconvenience After Unfortunate Injury in EuroBasket

The New York Knicks’ offseason plan was clear. They went through a roster revamp. The franchise is changing from the top, hiring Mike Brown and his philosophies. Moreover, they even added depth, allowing their starters to get some much-needed rest. However, a recent injury during EuroBasket 2025 could still hurt their future.

Lithuania’s Rokas Jokubaitis was having a stellar tournament. He played four games, averaging 17.3 points, 8.5 assists, and 1.5 steals while making over 50% of his threes. His contributions allowed Lithuania to secure a spot in the knockout stages. But it came as a steep price for the young hooper.

Jokubaitis’ fourth game was cut short. Later, it was revealed he would have to undergo surgery for what is described as ACL and meniscus problems. Primarily, it affects Bayern Munich, who signed him to a three-year deal only three weeks ago. But the Knicks suffered too, since they hold his draft rights since 2021.

Until now, there wasn’t concrete proof to say the Knicks wanted him. But the point guard’s EuroBasket performances must have appeared on their radar. Jokubaitis could have been a valuable addition “down the line,” per Keith Smith. As it is, the Knicks do have a few problems. But after suffering a major injury that needs six months of recovery, it might hurt both him and the Knicks.

Rokas Jokubaitis could have served as a great backup guard behind Jalen Brunson after a season at Bayern. The Knicks would have had to buy him out of his contract. But the price is spare change when seen in NBA terms. The latest injury, though, puts major doubts on his NBA future. ACL injuries can potentially end careers if rehab fails to build back strength once again.

In the 24-year-old’s case, suffering such an injury early does boost the chances of a full recovery. Yet, on a Knicks roster where there is already a fight for roster spots, his chances have now been severely curtailed to see an NBA return.

But could the Knicks have really used him?

The complicated case of Rokas Jokubaitis

The New York Knicks have had a chance to bring Rokas Jokubaitis onto their roster for the past four years. But they have never acted upon it. This though was seen as his breakout tournament, ranking second in assists only behind Luka Doncic during the ongoing EuroBasket 2025.

Had the Knicks not signed Jordan Clarkson, this would have been a significant blow. Jokubaitis showed off promising playmaking skills, which the second unit for the Knicks severly lacks in. However, with Brown’s entrance, his offense heavily relies upon ball movement. Likewise, the team is going to adapt.

Hence, the system could look far different than what it did under former coach Tom Thibodeau. But still, Jokubaitis’ injury does do some damage.

His skill set and efficient scoring would arguably have strengthened the Knicks’ future depth. They could rest Jalen Brunson far more, and diversify their offense with a true point guard at their disposal. The ailment, though, is enough to spark doubts it’s impact on Rokas Jokubaitis’ game in general.

Until now, there was “no contact” between the two sides, according to Johnny Askounis of EuroHoops. But this was before he flourished at EuroBasket 2025. The Knicks can still be hopeful, though. Since Jokubaitis is only 24 and rich in basketball experience, they could call upon him in the near future.

However, the injury could delay or possibly erase those chances too. It’s complicated and all depends on how the Knicks view him as a prospect. Do you think Rokas Jokubaitis will ever sign an NBA contract with the Knicks? Let us know your views in the comments below.