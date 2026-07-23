Trail Blazers Owner Faces Fresh Backlash as Legendary Broadcaster Kevin Calabro Walks Away After Contract Offer

Kevin Calabro chose his exit line carefully. Telling The Oregonian’s Joe Freeman that the Trail Blazers’ latest contract offer was “subprime,” a word that many interpreted as more than just a description of the contract. Tom Dundon, controlling owner and CEO of the Portland Trail Blazers, built part of his fortune in subprime lending, and his former company agreed to pay $550 million in 2020 to settle predatory-lending claims brought by several state attorneys general, including Oregon’s. The dig hence landed instantly across Rip City.

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“It was an easy decision: not worth my time,” Calabro told The Oregonian. “Which is sad, because the roster and the people there are great.”

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“I feel great about it,” he said. “I was grateful to have one of 30 jobs in the league and work so close to my home in Seattle. I’ll always be a part of Blazers history. I made some great memories and some great friends.”

Portland’s owner is now facing a fresh round of backlash after Calabro, the team’s TV voice for nine seasons, confirmed he’s walking away instead of taking the offer. It’s the latest fallout in a broadcast purge that has followed roughly 70 front-office layoffs since Dundon’s $4.25 billion takeover closed in April. Along with Calabro, 19-year veteran analyst Michael Holton, studio hosts Neil Everett and Jamie Hudson, and statistician Tom Haberstroh have all been let go or left unrenewed.

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That said, Calabro isn’t retiring. He has a couple of conversations set up for next week with other NBA teams and remains open to freelancing or college games. His résumé spans 31 years behind a mic, including 22 seasons as the Seattle SuperSonics voice and three NBA Finals on ESPN Radio, which is why Seattle fans are already pushing to land him if expansion returns the NBA to the city.

Haberstroh, for his part, wrote on social media: “After three seasons on the Blazers TV broadcast, I was informed that my contract would not renewed. I am grateful for being a part of the best broadcast crew in the NBA and capturing the rise of the team.”

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The changes come as questions continue about the franchise’s long-term arena situation. A $600 million Moda Center renovation remains stalled. Oregon has approved $365 million toward it, but City Council sign-off is still pending, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver said this month that “It seems to have gone off track in various ways.”

Naturally, fans have not held back.

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“This is a stupid situation and I feel terrible for Tom, Kevin Calabro, Casey Holdahl, and everyone affected by whatever is happening now to the team I grew up loving,” one wrote.

Another drew a sharper parallel: “It has to be an eerie feeling for Calabro given what happened with the Sonics.”

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“Wow….Dundon’s cheapness truly knows no bounds. @KevinCalabro was one of my absolute favorite things about the Blazers. Him and @L_Hurd have been the best team broadcast in the league for years. A Blazers legend that will truly be missed💔”

Widespread anxiety became the recurring theme as one fan put it, “It totally sucks and I am worried it is going to get worse.”

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“At what point does the league quietly tell the Blazers that this is all bad and they look terrible? Portland is an awesome city and they love the Trail Blazers. The league should do what they can to make sure that isn’t messed up.”

Calabro spent 22 years calling Sonics games before that team relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008, the same fate Portland fans now fear.