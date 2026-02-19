“Did Aight for an Old Man”: Barack Obama Becomes Target of Anthony Edwards’ Trash-Talk in Viral Video

Ant famously called himself ‘The truth’ when he met Obama the first time, but he topped that with another banger when the two crossed paths again in Los Angeles last weekend. In a now viral clip on social media from last weekend’s All-Star Game, Edwards had an exchange with Barack Obama before the All-Star Game, and the former President was also not safe from Ant’s brand of trash-talk.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In his defense, it was Obama who took the first shot while asking Team USA Stars coach J.B. Bickerstaff if he was going to play the Wolves man in the All-Star matchups. When coach Bickerstaff assured the 44th president that he was going to play Ant, Obama responded, “I wore him out yesterday,” which was an obvious trigger for Edwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a big smirk on his face, Ant shot back, “Nah, he didn’t wear me out, but he did a’ight for an old man though.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the game, Ant revealed that it was Obama’s presence that spurred him to be at his best. He added that he had spent time with Obama the day before and that interaction influenced his mindset heading into the All-Star Game.

“Yeah, for sure. You always got to put on the show for (him)… He’s my favorite person in the world. We were kicking it yesterday. Me and him, I had a great time yesterday. So, I told him I was going to put on the show for him,” Edwards said as per HITC.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Fans will appreciate Ant’s bold, unfiltered trash talk that often goes viral. Edwards mixes humor, confidence, and Atlanta flair in his trash-talk, which is a big hit in Minnesota. He’s gone back and forth with the likes of Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and Jamal Murray in the past. This video is proof that the 24-year-old spares no one, not even Obama. Edwards brought the same energy to the court for the Lakers fans during last year’s playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throwback to Anthony Edwards vs Lakers Fans

The NBA has had its fair share of elite ‘trash-talkers’ over the last few decades. Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Reggie Miller, and of course, Draymond Green – the list goes on. But in recent years, no one has come close to Ant (with Green a close 2nd).

One of the most infamous incidents of Ant’s trash-talk antics was the incident that occurred in Game 1 of the Timberwolves’ Western Conference First Round playoffs on April 19, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena. With 4:33 left in Q3 timeout, Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and Donte DiVincenzo were all at the scorer’s table.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Los Angeles Lakers fan began to heckle Gobert, most likely about his then-recent contract extension deal. Edwards came to his defense and responded by saying how Gobert has $200 million, which he later corrected to $300 million after a nod from the Frenchman.

The Lakers fan must’ve responded with something untoward as Edwards was visibly agitated. He then grabbed his crotch, gestured obscenely, and shouted, “My d* bigger than yours!” at the fan before checking back in.

ADVERTISEMENT

This obviously did not sit well with league authorities, who slapped a $50,000 fine on Edwards for his unprofessional comments. Ant accrued $285,000 worth of fines last season for his comments on officials, flipping someone off during a game, and using the words f**k and b***h during post-game interviews.

“That’s my money being taken. I’m definitely thinking about it,” Edwards told Complex in an interview last February.

From roasting KD to flipping off crowds, moments like this amplify his ‘Ant-Man’ aura in a league craving personality. But with talks of being ‘the face of the league’ in the picture, Edwards will have to clean up his act to match his basketball prowess.