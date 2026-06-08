2026 NBA Mock Draft: Washington Wizards Draft Darryn Peterson, Nate Ament Climbs the Board

NBA history is littered with draft decisions that altered the league forever. The Portland Trail Blazers famously selected Sam Bowie over Michael Jordan in 1984, while the Sacramento Kings passed on Luka Dončić in 2018. At the other end of the spectrum, the Denver Nuggets unearthed Nikola Jokić with the 41st pick, and the Los Angeles Lakers landed Kobe Bryant via a draft-night trade after multiple teams passed on the future Hall of Famer.

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Every draft carries its own franchise-defining decisions, and the 2026 class appears particularly fascinating because of the number of teams attempting to balance immediate competitiveness with long-term upside. Even after more than a dozen high-profile prospects returned to college basketball, this group still offers elite star power at the top and intriguing upside throughout the first round. Following the NBA Combine, we have a much clearer picture of where teams could turn as they balance talent, fit, timelines and organizational philosophy.

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1. Washington Wizards – Darryn Peterson, Guard, Kansas

Despite playing beneath his full athletic and physical capacity, Peterson authored one of the best teenage college guard seasons in years. If his rim pressure and passing inch closer to the level he’s shown in the past, his special shotmaking, athletic gifts and defensive playmaking will allow him to fit in any lineup and any scheme.

He’ll impact winning immediately alongside Trae Young while simultaneously giving Washington a succession plan should its veteran core eventually be reshaped. For a rebuilding franchise still searching for a true face of the future, Peterson offers both immediate value and franchise-player upside.

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2. Utah Jazz – AJ Dybantsa, Wing, BYU

The Jazz would love to keep Dybantsa in the state of Utah, where he’s played for the last few seasons, slotting in on the wing for a Jazz team looking to push towards the playoffs. He’s a preternatural wing scoring talent with the standstill creation nobody on the team can replicate, with the on-ball defensive potential to bother and slow other potent scorers.

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More importantly, he addresses the one thing Utah’s roster still lacks: a true go-to perimeter scorer capable of creating quality offense late in games when sets break down.

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3. Memphis Grizzlies – Cameron Boozer, Forward, Duke

Boozer processes the game like many of the league’s best offensive players, wielding his true superpower to create constant shots for teammates. He enters the NBA Draft after dominating college basketball as an 18-year-old, scoring at all levels, shooting from distance and flashing defensive aptitude.

He’s not a traditionally elite athlete, but he’s a perfect fit with Zach Edey and a top-level upside player, far better than most third overall picks. His passing vision and quick decision-making also address one of Memphis’ few remaining weaknesses, giving Ja Morant and Desmond Bane another high-level offensive connector in the frontcourt.

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4. Chicago Bulls – Caleb Wilson, Forward, North Carolina

Wilson is the caliber of talent that can transform a franchise, something that the Bulls haven’t rostered in quite some time. While questions about Wilson’s outside shooting and perimeter creation are valid, his nuclear athleticism, excellent passing and superstar defensive upside project him as a foundational piece.

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5. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND) – Keaton Wagler, Guard, Illinois

Imago January 24, 2026, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA: Illinois Fighting Illini guard KEATON WAGLER 23 dribbles the basketball during the NCAA, College League, USA mens basketball game between the Washington Huskies and the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday January 24, 2026, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Illinois won 88-82. West Lafayette USA – ZUMAw145 20260124_zsp_w145_019 Copyright: xDavidxWegielx

Wagler seems firmly embedded in the top-7 of this NBA Draft at the very least and he’d make sense for a team like the Clippers with some current stars in place but few enticing long-term pieces. He’s a brilliant processor with the ball, crafty separator and advanced shotmaker for his age, compensating for below-average strength and explosiveness.

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With Kawhi Leonard nearing the twilight of his career and the Clippers lacking a clear heir apparent in the backcourt, Wagler offers a rare blend of immediate utility and long-term upside.

6. Brooklyn Nets – Nate Ament, Forward, Tennessee

The Nets bucked consensus drafting Egor Demin last year and could make a similar play with Ament, betting on his shotmaking and physical tools over other talented guards.

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If the smoke truly leads to fire here, he’d add another developmental forward with impressive shooting and strength creation chops for his size. Brooklyn has already invested heavily in oversized playmakers and creators, and Ament would further lean into a long-term vision built around positional size rather than traditional roster construction.

7. Sacramento Kings – Darius Acuff Jr., Point, Arkansas

Acuff Jr.’s elite pick-and-roll creation, elite dribbling and all-encompassing shotmaking project him as a potentially devastating offensive weapon down the line. A team without much direction, like the Kings, can afford to swing on a player with defensive limitations like his and figure the rest out later. Sacramento’s offense has lacked a true advantage creator since moving on from De’Aaron Fox, making Acuff one of the few prospects in this range capable of filling that void.

8. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP) – Kingston Flemings, Point, Houston

The Hawks value athletic, high-motor players who turn offenses over, crash the boards and attack the hoop and Flemings fits that description best of the top point guards in the class. If he continues to improve as a shooter and ballhandler, he’s talented enough to develop into a star offensive player who adds value on the other side of the ball.

9. Dallas Mavericks – Mikel Brown Jr., Point, Louisville

Dallas would be thrilled for Brown Jr. to fall this far, boasting all-league offensive upside and the tools to grow as a defender. As long as the back injuries that limited him in college don’t linger to the NBA, he’d slot in smoothly as a primary pick-and-roll creator and secondary operator next to Cooper Flagg and co. If Dallas is truly building its next era around Flagg, finding creators who can grow alongside him is just as important as finding players who can complement him.

10. Milwaukee Bucks – Karim Lopez, Forward, NZ Breakers

Lopez is a strong, athletic forward with more ball skills and driving verve than most players of his archetype. The Bucks have historically prioritized young, toolsy wing players like Lopez, who already has a proven track record of production in a pro league. Improving his off-ball defensive consistency and crystallizing his outside shot will allow him to play earlier in the NBA.

11. Golden State Warriors – Brayden Burries, Guard, Arizona

As long as the Warriors employ Stephen Curry, they’ll likely target players in the NBA Draft to advance their winning chances in the short term. Burries proved his mettle on a championship-caliber Arizona team as a freshman and that projectable rebounding, defensive versatility, shooting and secondary scoring should help him acclimate to the NBA. Golden State’s dependence on Stephen Curry to generate offense was exposed repeatedly last season, and Burries provides another intelligent secondary creator capable of thriving within Steve Kerr’s motion-heavy system.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) – Jayden Quaintance, Big, Kentucky

Who else but the Thunder, who spent two straight top-15 picks on talented players with injury concerns, are best suited to swing on Quaintance. Oklahoma City can afford him all the time he needs to recover and develop, hoping his special explosiveness and defensive playmaking allow him to swing playoff matchups down the line. Few contenders can afford to spend a lottery pick on a developmental injury bet, but Oklahoma City’s roster strength gives Sam Presti that luxury.

13. Miami Heat – Yaxel Lendeborg, Forward, Michigan

The Heat have no problems drafting older players relatively high and few 23-year-old prospects ever approached Lendeborg’s impact, physical tools and feel for the game. He’ll add value in nearly all facets of the game and his excellent motor and malleability will fit Miami’s ecosystem smoothly. Few organizations value competitiveness, versatility and motor more than Miami, making Lendeborg one of the cleanest culture fits anywhere in this draft.

14. Charlotte Hornets – Aday Mara, Center, Michigan

Charlotte’s center rotation has punched above its weight class, but a needle mover like Mara would transform that room. His elite rim protection, improved mobility and excellent passing skill as a true seven-foot-plus big man could allow him to develop into one of the league’s most unique two-way weapons. Pairing an elite passer at center with LaMelo Ball also creates fascinating offensive possibilities that few teams could realistically replicate.

15. Chicago Bulls (via POR) – Labaron Philon Jr., Point, Alabama

Philon doesn’t exactly fit new Bulls GM Bryson Graham’s desire for size, length, athleticism and physicality, but drafting Wilson fourth overall in this NBA Draft opens the door to add a talented guard sliding in the draft. The Alabama product might be the class’s best on-ball advantage creator with the outside shooting and off-ball skill to fit as a complementary player as well.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX) – Allen Graves, Forward, Santa Clara

An analytically inclined Memphis front office likely values Graves’s youth elite statistical production and advanced impact numbers. He didn’t produce against competition as strong as many other players in this range, but Memphis didn’t fear Cedric Coward’s lack of high-major experience in last year’s NBA Draft.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI) – Cameron Carr, Wing, Baylor

Imago March 4, 2026, Houston, Texas, USA: Baylor guard CAMERON CARR 43 moves the ball against Houston center CHRIS CENAC JR 5 during a college basketball game between the Houston Cougars and the Baylor Bears on March 4, 2026 in Houston, Texas. Houston won, 77-64. Houston USA – ZUMAc201 20260304_zap_c201_016 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

After swinging big with their first top-20 pick, Oklahoma City adds one of the draft process’s late risers. Carr fits Sam Presti’s historical preference for players with gigantic wingspans, bringing explosive athleticism, shot blocking and movement shooting that project him as an effective NBA role player.

18. Charlotte Hornets (via ORL) – Dailyn Swain, Wing, Texas

Swain provides the athleticism and defensive playmaking Charlotte will covet with more live-dribble creation upside than most wings of his archetype. Few players of his size boast his elite dribbling and downhill driving skill, suggesting offensive upside against the switching defense that troubled the Hornets last season.

19. Toronto Raptors – Ebuka Okorie, Guard, Stanford

Toronto’s lack of live-dribble creation, paint touch generation and off-dribble shooting all reared their heads against Cleveland in the postseason. In response, they’ll draft the class’s quickest player, infusing Okorie’s elite creation ceiling and defensive potential into an already promising young core. If Toronto is serious about reducing Scottie Barnes’ creation burden, adding a guard who can consistently pressure defenses off the dribble becomes a necessity rather than a luxury.

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) – Morez Johnson Jr., Big, Michigan

Regardless of whether or not the Spurs win the 2026 NBA Finals, they’ll look to bring in more forward depth to supplement Victor Wembanyama. Johnson Jr.’s incessant motor, elite athleticism, rebounding and defensive versatility all will help him thrive partnered with Wemby and as an occasionally lone big. His ability to defend multiple positions would also allow San Antonio to continue experimenting with the oversized, versatile lineups that helped fuel its rise into contention.

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN) – Christian Anderson Jr., Point, Texas Tech

Detroit badly needs additional ball-handling and shotmaking juice to alleviate the immense offensive load Cade Cunningham carries. Despite his size, Anderson Jr. projects as an elite off-dribble shooter and pick-and-roll passer with the touch, skill and feel to become a star-level offensive player at his peak.

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU) – Chris Cenac Jr., Big, Houston

It’s possible to make a case for Cenac Jr. as the most impressive athletic and physical talent in this NBA Draft class, loaded with elite size, length, strength, explosiveness and movement skills. His physicality, feel for the game and outside shooting have a ways to go, but the physical ceiling for a Philly team lacking tons of big man upsize would be tantalizing.

23. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE) – Henri Veesaar, Center, North Carolina

Veesaar measured near seven feet without shoes at the combine and that true center size has been absent in Atlanta’s frontcourt in recent years. His outside shooting, ball skills and solid playmaking should fit him in Quin Snyder’s offense, which prioritizes spacing and frequents 5-out looks.

24. New York Knicks – Hannes Steinbach, Big, Washington

Imago January 21, 2026, Lincoln, Nebraska, USA: Washington Huskies forward HANNES STEINBACH 6 shoots a three pointer during the game against Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Lincoln USA – ZUMAa267 20260121_zsp_a267_019 Copyright: xBrandonxAndersonx

The NBA Finals-bound Knicks would still benefit from added frontcourt depth behind their two staple big men. Steinbach’s special rebounding, hands and touch present immediate pathways to value at the next level, even considering some limitations as an outside shooter and questions about his true position. For a Knicks team built around physicality and rebounding throughout its Finals run, Steinbach feels like a natural continuation of that identity.

25. Los Angeles Lakers – Zuby Ejiofor, Big, St. John’s

Ejiofor is an athletic, physical tweener big with case as the draft’s most effective defender on switches. His defense would go a long way in helping insulate Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves while he continues progressing as an outside shooter and playmaker, as he did during his final college season. Los Angeles has spent multiple seasons searching for frontcourt defenders capable of covering for its offensive stars, making Ejiofor one of the cleaner schematic fits available late in the first round.

26. Denver Nuggets – Koa Peat, Forward, Arizona

Peat’s athleticism and physicality have been critically missing from Denver’s rosters across the past few seasons. He’ll need plenty of time to improve his outside shot, decision-making and ball skills, but he profiles as an effective forward defender and rebounder who could add some scoring value next to a jumbo initiator like Nikola Jokic.

27. Boston Celtics – Bennett Stirtz, Point, Iowa

Boston would be fortunate for Stirtz to slip this far, helping the Celtics replenish a fairly thin guard room. His elite outside shooting, pick-and-roll playmaking and general feel for the game should allow him to slot in next to other creators and command some on-ball usage in a pinch at the NBA level. For a Boston team whose depth was tested throughout the season, adding another reliable decision-maker could prove more valuable than swinging on raw upside.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) – Sergio De Larrea, Guard, Valencia Basket

Minnesota may address Donte DiVincenzo’s Achilles tear and Ayo Dosunmu’s impending free agency with a backcourt swing in the late first round of the NBA Draft. De Larrea’s live-dribble passing talent exceeds any guard on the roster and he projects as an effective complementary option next to Anthony Edwards.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS) – Tarris Reed, Center, UConn

Cleveland’s playoff exits have repeatedly highlighted the need for additional physicality and frontcourt depth. That’s exactly what Reed brings, pairing elite functional strength and power with a high feel for the game. He’d thrive as a third big behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, assuming the Cavs don’t elect to trade one of those players.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC) – Joshua Jefferson, Forward, Iowa State

Dallas addresses its barren cupboard of young frontcourt players, beyond Flagg and the oft-injured Dereck Lively, late in the first. Jefferson has the two-way tools to function in a smaller role next to the Mavs’ higher-usage players, adding value as a connective passer, rebounder and versatile defender.