Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? Heat vs Timberwolves Latest Injury Report (Jan 6)

After suffering a brutal awakening against the Atlanta Hawks, the Minnesota Timberwolves have returned to winning ways with victories over the Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards. They will hope to carry over that momentum when they face the Miami Heat again on Tuesday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. While the Wolves should be the favorites against the Heat at home, a lot will depend on their main player, Anthony Edwards’ availability.

Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the Miami Heat?

Unfortunately for the Minnesota Timberwolves, their talisman, Anthony Edwards, has been included in the injury report.

The All-Star guard is dealing with a right toe issue, and hence, he has been listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game. Considering he was a late entrant to the injury report for this game, the Timberwolves are probably taking a maintenance day for their superstar. In terms of form, Edwards was going through a purple patch in the last three games as he recorded 30-plus scores in each of them.

Ant finished with 35 points, four steals, six rebounds, and three assists while shooting 60% from beyond the arc in their last game against the Wizards. Ant was also on fire against the Heat in their previous meeting, putting up 33 points, five assists, three rebounds, and a block in a 125-115 win.

Overall, the Wolves star has continued to play at an All-Star level, averaging 29.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 50.6% from the field and 40% from the three across 29 games this season.

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

With the uncertainty around Anthony Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves are in a precarious situation as they have other players on the injury list. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are deeply affected by injuries this season, but they may get a respite from that in Tuesday’s contest in Minneapolis.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat have been plagued by injuries this season, but the best news heading into the game is Tyler Herro‘s availability for this away game. He was previously listed as questionable with a right toe contusion, but the star guard is ready to return to action.

Imago Dec 21, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Similarly, Nikola Jovic is also available for the Heat. The youngster who was down with a groin contusion has recovered just in time for this contest. Therefore, the only absentee for this contest is Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is down with an ankle issue.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Apart from the uncertainty around Anthony Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves have a pretty healthy roster with only guard Terence Sharon Jr. out of contention with a left foot abductor strain and will be on the sidelines for the next few weeks.

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the latest injury reports, here are the predicted starting lineups for both teams ahead of Tuesday’s showdown.

Miami Heat Minnesota Timberwolves Bam Adebayo Julius Randle Andrew Wiggins Jaden McDaniels Kel’el Ware Rudy Gobert Tyler Herro Anthony Edwards* Norman Powell Donte DiVincenzo

The Miami Heat, with Tyler Herro’s return look like a formidable outfit as the likes of Norman Powell and Bam Adebayo are already delivering great performances, and now Herro will also amplify their efforts with his scoring. Whereas the Timberwolves will expect Anthony Edwards to pull through, but if he doesn’t suit up, then the likes of Mike Conley and Bones Hyland will get more minutes.