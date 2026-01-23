Lakers to Make Urgent Decision on $5,000,000 Star Amid LeBron James’ Confession on Future

The Los Angeles Lakers are yet to make a move in the midseason trade market. Rob Pelinka & Co. have reportedly shown significant interest in several names in the league. Stars like Nic Claxton, Michael Porter Jr., and even Giannis Antetokounmpo have drawn frequent mentions. But now, the Lakers front office’s attention could shift towards the Sacramento Kings, as shooting guard Keon Ellis makes his presence strong in trade conversations.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, league and front office voices indicate that the Kings keep fielding heavy calls on veteran guard Keon Ellis. As a result, around 10 franchises are tracking the 26-year-old closely. Therefore, momentum points toward a move happening before the Feb. 5 deadline, and possibly well ahead of it, as talks continue to pick up pace.

Although Ellis owns one of the league’s most in-demand three-and-D profiles, Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie kept him off the floor for the last two games. Meanwhile, league sources say the Kings continue to push for a late first-round pick in trade talks.

Earlier in January, Forbes reporter Evan Sidery revealed that Rob Pelinka checked in with the Sacramento Kings to assess Ellis’ status. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly signaled flexibility by dangling Dalton Knecht. Meanwhile, they hold only one movable asset, the 2031 first-round pick, which continues to shape every angle of the discussion moving forward.

Now, Keon Ellis entered the league without a draft selection in 2022 and climbed to the NBA through the G League. At present, he is averaging 5.3 points and 1.3 rebounds across 39 appearances while converting 38.4% of his attempts beyond the arc.

Interestingly enough, the LA Lakers could pursue Keon Ellis by sending out Dalton Knecht. Financially, the math matters. Los Angeles stands at -$56.2 million in cap room and sits only $1.12 million under the first apron. This itself blocks any salary intake. However, Keon Ellis earns about $2.3 million in the 2025-26 season. Meanwhile, Dalton Knecht makes $4 million in the same season.

Therefore, the outgoing money outweighs the incoming figure. This will keep the Lakers’ apron compliant and leave the deal clean and permissible under NBA salary rules.

Well, as much as the Los Angeles Lakers would love to divert everyone’s attention towards their trade plans, the recent noise continues to escalate. ESPN’s recent report on Jeanie Buss’s true feelings towards LeBron James did not sit well with the fans. And Buss, too, attempted to calm the storm by changing her Instagram profile picture. However, this time, has come forward to talk about the future.

LeBron James’ 2-word message on future with the Lakers

Jeanie Buss has accused LeBron James of being ungrateful and influential over the last few years. Baxter Holmes revealed the truth that the Los Angeles Lakers hid perfectly. Now, Buss never really spoke ill of the 41-year-old in public. However, the recent developments have thrown Bron for a loop, given that Jeanie Buss wanted to send him away at one point.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s story hasn’t disrupted James’ vision. “I don’t really care about the articles,” he told the media. “I’m good,” he added while addressing speculation about wanting to move on from the Lakers.

However, LeBron James’ steady response carries weight for the Los Angeles Lakers. Right now, the group continues to search for flow after a loss to the Clippers on Wednesday. Meanwhile, outside noise and nonstop talk can easily seep into the locker room and sour the mood. In that context, James’s posture during the debate sends a clear message about where his loyalty stands.

Thus, the noise, trade hopes, and a little change in the weather– that’s everything LA needs to make it through the 2025-26 season. Sitting 6th in the West with a 26-17 record, their primary focus remains the development of the roster. Whether or not with LeBron James, for now, remains a mystery.