Heat Make Tyler Herro Announcement on Sunday

Positive news hits Miami fans, as the team announces a possible return for Tyler Herro. The shooting guard has been out of action since 19th September 2025 to treat posterior impingement syndrome in his left ankle. He was out of action for 8 weeks and managed to return to training in November.

Tyler Herro’s return was signaled by Miami Heat beat reporter Anthony Chiang, who revealed Herro could make his season debut against the Mavericks. Currently, the Miami Heat are third in the Eastern Conference with eleven wins and six losses. Herro’s return could be a significant boost to the Heat squad, which is in need of offensive depth.

Tyler Herro’s ability to score consistently makes him a threat to opponents. In 2024, he averaged 23.9 points per game, placing him among the league’s more prolific scorers. Along with 5.2 rebounds per game, he also posted a 47.2% shooting efficiency percentage, making him one of the most lethal point guards last season.

Transitioning from being a secondary scorer to the lead offensive option, Herro changed how the Miami Heat played. His ability to shoot and make plays gave the Heat an internal scorer who can generate his own shot and also involve teammates. In the games that he did not play last season, the Heat were 0-5.

This showcases how integral Herro is in the Miami lineup.

So, if Tyler Herro returns to his full capacity in the upcoming games, it would be a big boost for the Heat, which lost Jimmy Butler last season.

Tyler Herro’s return will boost Erik Spoelstra’s offensive strategies

Known as one of the greatest coaches of all time, Erik Spoelstra is no stranger to doing more with less. Even after missing Tyler Herro, Spoelstra’s Miami Heat are third in the Eastern Conference with the highest-paced offense in the NBA.

But how are the Miami Heat doing it without their key offensive piece?

The reason lies in the fact that Spoelstra has eight players who are averaging double-digit points under his arsenal. Norman Powell (25.4 PPG), Bam Adebayo (20 PPG), Jaime Jaquez Jr (16.8), and Andrew Wiggins (16.7) are among the top contributors in that list.

So, when Tyler Herro returns, fans could expect the level of output, maybe even higher, considering Herro’s quality.

However, he will need to return sooner than expected. Because he has been out of action, he is now considered ineligible for the NBA All-Star Game, which means he won’t qualify for the maximum contract extension available under his current deal.

By missing the matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, he lost the chance to secure the maximum extension on his four-year, $120 million contract. That setback could fuel Herro’s motivation, as he may look to make a statement when he potentially returns against the Mavericks.