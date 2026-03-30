CBS Urged to Cut Ties With Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith for March Madness

Speculation is mounting around the future of Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith on CBS’s March Madness coverage. After more than a decade as studio staples, growing calls for change, combined with recent health concerns and a shifting media landscape, have raised real questions about whether this could be their final NCAA Tournament together.

According to Sports Media Watch’s Jon Lewis, it may be time for CBS to move on. In a recent column, Lewis argued that Barkley and Smith have effectively been “moonlighting” as college basketball analysts despite this being their 15th NCAA Tournament together. He pointed out that both have now spent over half of their broadcasting careers covering March Madness for just a few weeks each year, with Smith in the studio since 1998 and Barkley since 2000. In fact, Barkley’s NCAA Tournament run is now approaching the length of his entire NBA playing career.

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Getty NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 12: Basketball players Kenny Smith (L) and Charles Barkley speak onstage at Fall Out Boy takes the stage at American Express All-Star Live at Hammerstein Ballroom broadcast live on TNT to tip-off NBA All-Star 2015 on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for American Express)

This is not a new argument either. Lewis made the same case back in 2013, when the duo had only worked three tournaments together. His core issue remains unchanged: the TNT style does not translate cleanly to March Madness. TNT thrives on loose, improvisational NBA coverage, where personalities drive the show. In contrast, the NCAA Tournament demands sharper, faster-paced analysis across multiple games and teams. CBS has tried to bridge that gap with segments designed to replicate TNT’s energy, including the infamous “Old Ball” puppet, but most attempts have failed to resonate with fans.

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At the same time, external factors are adding to the uncertainty. Smith missed part of this year’s tournament coverage after falling ill, though it appears to be an isolated incident rather than a long-term concern. However, the bigger variable is the pending merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. Since CBS and TNT already share NCAA Tournament rights through 2032, a completed deal would place both broadcasts under one umbrella. That could lead to internal consolidation and “efficiencies,” putting studio roles, including Barkley and Smith’s, under renewed scrutiny.

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Charles Barkley jokes about Kenny Smith’s March Madness absence

Smith’s absence became a talking point early in the tournament. He stepped away from CBS coverage after falling ill during opening-round action, missing the immediate aftermath of VCU’s upset win over UNC. He was replaced by Renee Montgomery for the postgame show, with CBS later confirming that he was simply under the weather.

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Still, fans quickly connected his absence to the result itself. UNC’s collapse after holding a 19-point lead fueled speculation online, especially given Smith’s history with the program, even though CBS clarified the situation.

UNC had built a commanding 19-point lead before VCU stormed back to complete one of the biggest comebacks of the tournament, eliminating the Tar Heels in stunning fashion.

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Amid the speculation, host Adam Zucker clarified on-air that Smith had been feeling unwell during Thursday’s Michigan vs. Howard game. Even then, Barkley couldn’t resist taking a light jab at his longtime partner. “Keep your shirt on at the beach, Kenny,” he joked during the broadcast, referencing Smith’s well-known love for staying in shape.

For now, there has been no official indication of a shake-up from CBS. However, with Lewis’s renewed criticism, a major media merger looming, and questions already surfacing this March, the network may soon have to decide whether to stick with familiarity or finally move in a new direction.