Bryce James’ Girlfriend Joins LeBron James, Savannah in Arizona’s Big 12 Title Win

It was yet another big day for the LeBron James family. His youngest son, Bryce James, celebrated as his Arizona Wildcats sealed the Big 12 regular-season title after Monday night’s dominating win over Iowa State inside McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. While James has red-shirted his freshman year, congratulatory messages poured in for him on social media from his close ones, including his family and girlfriend.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It was Arizona’s third conference title in five years under head coach Tommy Lloyd, but the first Big 12 title since moving to the conference two seasons back. Even though Bronny didn’t appear in the game, being the first member of the family to win a conference title was a big win. LeBron celebrated his son’s win with a series of posts on social media. In one of his Instagram Stories, the Los Angeles Lakers star posted a picture of his son holding the trophy and captioned the post with a big shoutout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryce’s girlfriend, Sadie Johnson, proudly boasted about her boyfriend’s win with a wholesome post. In a joyful mood, she reposted the Wildcats’ Instagram post on her IG Story and reacted with a series of happy emojis. Savannah James also celebrated her son’s win, reposting the Wildcats’ social media post on her IG Story.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Wildcats (28-2, 15-2 Big 12), the win also clinched the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 conference tournament, set for March 10–14 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

With the big addition to his resume, there are still questions if Bryce will join his father in the NBA before he retires. If he does, it will be another historic feat in the NBA. But is he really ready to be at the top?

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Will Bryce James join dad LeBron James in the NBA?

“I’m not gonna lie, that’s OD (too much),” Bryce had said on Instagram Live in July 2024 while addressing the question of him playing with his father in the NBA. “Waiting until I — nah, that’s too much. That’s too much, no. No, good lord. He’s going to be 42, bro.” But at this moment, the way LeBron has been playing and moving, it seems like everything but age is the hurdle for him. Moreover, Bryce’s own situation is a big concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryce’s collegiate basketball career took a big step back, perhaps for his own good, when he decided to get red-shirted in his freshman year. The move means two things. Once Bryce is not NBA-ready, and two, LeBron has to wait until he is 43 if he truly wants to play with his youngest son.

LeBron has already been subjected to severe criticism from across the league regarding nepotism. Bronny’s selection by the Lakers raised eyebrows, and Bryce’s career, despite being called the best shooter in the family, hasn’t even matched Bronny’s. Any team taking a step towards drafting Bryce will not only give a bad look for the team, but also for the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Brian Widhorst reported that some scouts “believe Bryce is a better prospect than his older brother was,” there is still no word on Bryce’s future. Maybe the red-shirted player will revive his game next season.