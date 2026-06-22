Coach Who Turned Down the Lakers Proposes White House Basketball Event After UFC’s Success

The White House South Lawn just hosted its first-ever professional sporting event, and people are already pitching the next one. UFC president Dana White vows he’ll never do another “one-of-one” event. However, UConn men’s head coach Dan Hurley was at UFC Freedom 250 on June 14, 2026, and he has a different idea.

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“I think UConn should definitely be in it. Maybe UConn-Duke. Yeah, it’d be pretty cool. I’m definitely down,” Hurley remarked to TMZ when discussing the logistical possibility of a South Lawn showdown. But it’s not straightforward.

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Now, the White House grounds are no stranger to basketball. In fact, President George H.W. Bush originally installed a permanent half-court on the South Lawn in 1991. Later, President Barack Obama upgraded it into a full court with removable hoops to accommodate his legendary pickup games. However, a casual weekend run among politicians differs vastly from hosting an official NCAA Division I game.

The UFC event on Sunday featured patriotic tributes and a combined Air Force and Navy flyover. It even coincided with President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. But outdoor basketball games are notoriously at the mercy of Mother Nature. Wind can drastically alter the trajectory of a jump shot, and even a minor drop of rain can make a portable hardwood dangerous for high-level athletes.

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Even for the UFC Freedom 250, organizers pushed back the broadcast and fights by roughly 45 minutes. The event featured a massive 92-foot overhang to protect the Octagon from heavy downpours; the primary concern was lightning. But seeing the energy and the success of the event, Dan Hurley, who once rejected the Lakers head coaching offer to pursue UConn’s three-peat, had the idea to stage a college basketball game at the White House.

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Just a few days ago, the Huskies’ head coach doubled down on his comments after a practice session. “I would love to play here as a basketball fan,” said Hurley. “Watching some of those college games get played on, they were on aircraft carriers, and they were played on military bases or aircraft carriers. I mean, those things were cool as hell. I would love to be able to play if there’s a way to get a court there to create that atmosphere that I saw at the fights. That atmosphere was amazing.

“That was amazing to be able to be at a sporting event surrounded by servicemen and women, first responders, people in sports, people in business, people in politics. I mean, it was an incredible setting. So if we could ever play a game in that type of a setting, sign me up.”

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But Dana White knows the real pain. The UFC Freedom 250 cost a staggering $60 million to host. Plus, it also faced a late lawsuit claiming that the use of the South Lawn was unlawful. Additionally, five suspects were arrested over an alleged threat to harm thousands of fans at the event. However, it would not be completely uncharted waters for the NCAA after playing a series of games on board an aircraft carrier in 2011 and 2012.

Especially the one featuring Duke and UConn could be a tantalising game. The dramatic March 2026 Elite Eight game between UConn and Duke averaged 13.4 million viewers on CBS, making it the most-watched game of the 2026 NCAA Tournament before the Final Four. Viewership skyrocketed to a massive 18.9 million viewers during the final seconds. This peak happened right as UConn’s Braylon Mullins sunk the game-winning three-pointer.

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The Blue Devils and the Huskies finished as the No. 2 and No. 3 overall most-watched teams with a 2.9 and 2.8 million viewer average, respectively. As of June 2026, the NCAA and White House officials have not released any formal plans to move forward with Hurley’s ambitious pitch. For now, the highly anticipated upcoming regular-season battle between UConn and Duke remains locked in for November 25, 2026, at a neutral site in Las Vegas.