“Don’t Want to Coach in the NBA”: Huskies’ Dan Hurley Refuses to Be Part of the League for One Reason

Dan Hurley had a chance to become the Los Angeles Lakers’ next head coach in 2024, with the franchise offering him a reported six-year, $70 million deal. Instead, the back-to-back national champion chose to stay at UConn. More than a year later, Hurley may have offered his funniest explanation yet for why college basketball still suits him better than the NBA.

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Well, Hurley’s decision then wasn’t out of whim. The 53-year-old coach joined Caleb Pressley on Sundae Conversation. The host noted that the human male brain does not fully develop until the age of 25. Then he asked, “Does that make it easier to get in the players’ heads?”

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Hurley responded, “That’s why I don’t want to coach in the NBA. I want to coach in college because you can manipulate them and brainwash them…The brainwashing goes on immediately.”

While the exchange was clearly part of the show’s trademark comedic style, Hurley’s answer echoed a coaching philosophy he has discussed seriously before. Throughout his career, he has emphasized that college basketball gives him the opportunity to shape players’ habits, build accountability and develop team-first basketball before they reach the professional level.

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That philosophy also helps explain why Hurley ultimately rejected the Lakers despite seriously considering the opportunity in 2024. After turning down Los Angeles, he said coaching the Lakers and leading “one of the greatest players of all time” was something he “had to explore and consider,” but his family, UConn’s pursuit of a historic three-peat and his connection to the college game ultimately kept him in Storrs.

For the 53-year-old, the goal goes far beyond running plays. He wants players to value defense, trust the extra pass, follow scouting reports, accept tough criticism, and sacrifice personal numbers for victories. Moreover, the formula has delivered remarkable success. Hurley guided UConn to NCAA championships in 2023 and 2024. He owns a 199-75 record with the Huskies.

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His NCAA Tournament winning percentage sits between .726, while UConn’s 37-win season in 2023 and 2024 stands as the program’s best.

What would convince Dan Hurley to coach in the NBA?

The NBA can wait for Dan Hurley. For now, his focus remains on developing young players and preparing them for the next level. Even so, he has a clear vision of what it would take for an NBA franchise to convince him to walk away from UConn. Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Hurley made it clear that only a young NBA roster would truly appeal to him.

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“Maybe down the line, if I burn off a little bit more intensity, maybe slightly calmer,” Dan Hurley admitted. “For a coach like me, you’d have to go into the NBA with a young roster — like I’d imagine some draft picks coming up where you’re bringing in some young players, or you have some players that are willing to be pushed.”

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He added, “I probably wouldn’t be the right person to go into a veteran team like that, but I say that, and I feel like my superpower is probably coaching 18-to-22-year-olds.”

Hurley’s comments on Sundae Conversation may have been delivered with a smile, but they reflect a consistent theme in how he views coaching. Whether joking about “brainwashing” players or seriously discussing his future, Hurley has repeatedly made it clear that developing young talent remains the part of coaching he enjoys most. For now, that continues to make college basketball the perfect fit.