Ex-Kansas Basketball Player Charged With Attempted Murder After Heated Argument With Victim

Quentin Grimes, who was a part of Bill Self’s 2019 team, is currently in the news for his move to the Los Angeles Lakers. But not every Kansas Jayhawks alum is trending for the right reasons. Lagerald Vick, who went undrafted in 2019, is now facing serious charges after already having run-ins with the law before.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Former Kansas men’s basketball player Lagerald Vick has been charged with attempted first-degree m-rder, as well as using a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony,” The Kansas City Star reported. “Vick was arrested Saturday by Memphis Police Department officers and booked into the Shelby County Jail in Memphis, Tennessee, according to court records.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place on July 4 at roughly 11 PM, when an apparent verbal confrontation led to shots being fired. The victim’s name is not being released for privacy reasons, but the affidavit describes the events in detail. A man carrying a handgun tucked beneath his armpit approached the victim at a gathering.

At that moment, efforts were made to de-escalate the situation, but even running away did not fully protect the victim. The suspect in this case, Vick, allegedly fired a sh-t that struck the victim in the back. He was taken to Regional One Hospital and later revealed the suspect’s first name to the officers. Then, with the help of a photo lineup, the former Kansas star was identified and singled out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vick’s arraignment was scheduled for July 13, and the bond was set at $1.5 million. On Tuesday, there will be a bail review in court. Under Tennessee law, the attempted first-degree m-rder charge is 15-25 years, only if the convicted has no prior felony convictions.

There is also the case of using a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, which might harshen the penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vick has a complicated reported history with the law. Earlier this year, he allegedly broke into a former girlfriend’s house and was accused of stealing electronic devices and even unscrewing the camera on the porch of her home.

That led to a couple of felony charges: aggravated burglary, theft of property, and a misdemeanor for vandalism.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court date for that incident is set for July 30.

Vick’s decent basketball stats and averages of 14.1 points and 4 rebounds per game in his senior season are no longer being talked about. He’s also had professional stints abroad in Taiwan, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Uruguay, and New Zealand. However, the aspect of his life currently back in the spotlight is his being reported for an investigation during his collegiate days.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than a decade before the current allegations, the University of Kansas conducted a Title IX investigation, where they allegedly found Lagerald Vick hitting a female student multiple times. It happened in 2015, and the attack involved kicking and punching the female in the face.

The university recommended a two-year probation, and the conclusion was that Vick likely committed domestic violence. But the Kansas City Star also revealed that “it was unknown if a report was filed with campus police, but Vick was never officially charged.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Due to federal law,” a university spokesperson said at the time “and to protect the rights of all individuals involved, the university cannot comment on individual IOA investigations.”

Neither coach Self nor player Vick commented on the issue at the time. The basketball star has also remained silent about the recent sho-ting.