John Calipari Makes Wild Pitch for Stephen Curry Presidency Run: “I Want to Be Ambassador to the Vatican”

Politics is not completely out of left field for Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors superstar has already used his platform to weigh in on presidential races, and he has maintained a close relationship with former President Barack Obama. He has also said he would not rule out entering politics once his basketball career ends.

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Now, John Calipari has made sure the world knows exactly who he would want to see on the ballot. The Arkansas head coach was asked which NBA player should run for office. His answer was immediate.

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“Steph Curry,” said Coach Cal to TMZ on Monday. “But he would never do it. But he would be good because he cares about people. Really bright, energetic, has his beliefs and what he believes in, he’s going after. He’d be great.”

Calipari was then asked which political position would suit Curry best. The veteran coach did not hesitate with that answer either.

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“Whatever he wants. If he’s president, I want to be the ambassador to the Vatican. That’d be good.”

The statement adds to a conversation that Stephen Curry has taken surprisingly seriously in the past. During a 2024 interview with CBS while promoting his children’s book, I Am Extraordinary, he was asked whether he could see himself running for president after his basketball career.



The four-time NBA champion made it clear that public service was not something he had completely dismissed.

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“Maybe, I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in the way that I can,” Curry said. “So, if that’s the way to do it, then … I’m not going to say the presidency but if politics is a way that you can create meaningful change or if there’s another way outside of politics.”

That answer immediately sparked speculation about a potential 2028 campaign. Stephen Curry, however, quickly pumped the brakes. When 2028 was suggested as a possible starting point, he simply called it “not that soon.”

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The Warriors star’s potential political future has also drawn support from another NBA veteran, Danny Green. The three-time NBA champion previously said Curry would be the ideal representative from the league if an NBA player ever entered politics.

“If anybody from our league is gonna represent us in that fashion, it’d be him,” Green said. “I’d vote for him.”

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Green, like Calipari, also pointed to Stephen Curry’s character, faith and willingness to use his platform for causes beyond basketball.

“He does things the right way,” Green said to TMZ in 2024. “Spiritual guy, faith, uses his platform for great things. He’s a good human being. How can you hate Steph Curry?”

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Curry’s community work gives those comments some substance. In 2019, he and his wife, Ayesha, launched Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation to support children in Oakland. The organization focuses on nutrition, literacy and opportunities for kids to play and stay active.

By September 2023, the foundation said it had raised more than $47 million, delivered more than 25 million meals, and invested $6 million in literacy resources and support.



Stephen Curry and Ayesha also covered 100% of the foundation’s administrative and fundraising costs, ensuring donations went directly toward its programs.

Curry’s political involvement has also gone beyond simply discussing a future campaign. He and Ayesha publicly backed Joe Biden during the 2020 election, and the NBA star later voiced support for Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential race.



His relationship with Obama has further connected the NBA star to the political world.

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His history with Donald Trump also showed that Stephen Curry was willing to take a public stand. After Golden State won the 2017 NBA championship, Curry said he did not want to visit the White House. Trump subsequently withdrew the team’s invitation.

For now, though, Stephen Curry remains focused on basketball. A presidential campaign is still hypothetical. But if he ever changes his mind, Coach Calipari already has his first cabinet appointment figured out.