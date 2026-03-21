23YO Michigan Star Earns “Dominican LeBron” Nickname After Viral Moment Leaves Mom Beaming

If there is one thing that basketball fans look forward to other than the NBA, then it has to be March Madness. NCAA teams are going head-to-head against each other relentlessly. One of them will emerge as the champion, while others will wait for their turn next year. Then there will be players who will steal the spotlight, as Yaxel Lendeborg of the Michigan Wolverines did against St. Louis on Saturday.

The Wolverines torched the Billikens 95-72, with the 23-year-old forward ruling every moment. However, his poster over Quentin Jones in the second quarter with 11:55 minutes on the clock caught everyone’s attention. It felt like a moment straight from LeBron James himself.

Therefore, following the win, when the team faced the media, Lendeborg’s teammate, Nimari Burnett, had the perfect comparison. “Dominican LeBron,” he said. “It’s as simple as those two words, but also just his aggression going to the basket.”

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Burnett added, “At that point in the game, we were up 10 or so, but it gave us another boost to extend the lead and continue to have good defensive intensity. But like I said, those two words, Dominican LeBron.” When Yaxel went in for the dunk, Michigan was actually 7 points ahead of SLU with a scoreline of 64-57. Now, watching the moment, was Yaxel Lendeborg’s mother, Yissel Raposo, who couldn’t help but smile when her 23-year-old shook the floor with that daring poster.

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Now, why did Burnett compare the Michigan Wolverines forward with LeBron James? At 41, the LA Lakers superstar is turning gravity into a joke. Recently, against the Houston Rockets, he unleashed a first-half dunk spree, including a fierce one-handed slam over Jabari Smith Jr that screamed vintage. Meanwhile, highlight reels of his post-40 jams and one of the longest takeoffs this season prove his unreal, age-defying lift.

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Coming back to March Madness. Let’s look into Saturday’s Wolverines vs Billikens big night.

The Michigan Wolverines ravaged the St. Louis Billikens

Michigan Wolverines, the 1 seed, overpowered Saint Louis Billikens 95-72 in Buffalo to storm into the Sweet 16. Yaxel Lendeborg led the charge with 25 points, capping it with a thunderous transition dunk. Meanwhile, Morez Johnson Jr. added 15 points and 8 rebounds as Michigan improved to 33- 3, tying its 2018 Final Four win record.

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Next, size took center stage. Aday Mara delivered 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 blocks, pushing his season tally to 96, just one shy of Roy Tarpley’s mark. Michigan returns to the Sweet 16 for the second straight year and seventh since 2017, with Texas Tech or Alabama awaiting in Chicago.

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However, Amari McCottry fought with 14 points and 5 rebounds for Saint Louis, who ended 29 and 6. Their shooting dipped to 29% early and 31% overall from three. Robbie Avila went 3 of 13, hitting 30% from deep. After six lead changes, Trey McKenney sparked a 9-to-0 run, sealing it.

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On Saturday, March Madness found its main character, and his name is Yaxel Lendeborg. He owned the night, shook the floor, and sparked the Michigan Wolverines into full control. Meanwhile, the “Dominican LeBron” tag stuck for a reason, echoing shades of LeBron James. And as Saint Louis Billikens faded, Michigan marched on, louder, sharper, and impossible to ignore.