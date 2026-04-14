2026 NBA Mock Draft: Wizards Land Superstar, Pacers Go All-In, Lakers Add 7’2 Giant

Forget what a typical draft class looks like. The 2026 NBA Draft is shaping up to deliver multiple franchise cornerstones at the very top, with enough depth behind them to shift the league’s balance of power almost overnight.

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Three prospects already project as No. 1 overall picks in a normal year, and the class only gets stronger from there. I currently have 27 first-round graded players, nearly double last year’s 15, with legitimate starters expected to be found well into the second round. That kind of depth makes this class both valuable and extremely difficult to predict.

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At the same time, recent college performances and March tournament runs have only strengthened the case for several top prospects, while NIL decisions ahead of the May 27 withdrawal deadline could still reshape the board. Teams in need of guards, wings, or frontcourt anchors will all find options throughout the first round.

For this first-round mock draft, ESPN’s NBA Draft Simulator provided the order, while the selections reflect a mix of consensus scouting and team-specific fit based on roster construction and timelines.

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1. Washington Wizards – Darryn Peterson, Guard, Kansas

Darryn Peterson’s elite on and off-ball scoring, paired with star-level defensive upside, would fit him seamlessly alongside Trae Young and Anthony Davis. No matter how long Washington sticks with these older stars, Peterson’s creation, scoring and defensive ceiling are that of an MVP-caliber player and a worthy centerpiece for any young core, assuming his medicals don’t scare teams away.

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2. Indiana Pacers – AJ Dybantsa, Wing, BYU

Indiana leaving a bottom-feeding, Tyrese Haliburton-less season with Ivica Zubac and AJ Dybantsa as consolation prizes should ease some NBA Finals-related pain. Dybantsa authored the best wing scoring season in recent college basketball history. His high time per touch doesn’t mesh seamlessly with Indiana’s ball movement, but he’s a transcendent talent worth prioritizing over scheme fit.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball 2026: Kansas State Vs BYU Big 12 Tournament MAR 10 2026: BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa 3 scores a fast break dunk against K State in the Big 12 Championship Tournament at T-Mobile center, Kansas City, Missouri. Jon Robichaud/CSM. Credit Image: Jon Robichaud/Cal Media Kansas City Missouri United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260310_zma_c04_129.jpg JonxRobichaudx csmphotothree479265

3. Sacramento Kings – Cameron Boozer, Forward, Duke

One could reasonably argue for Cameron Boozer as the most dominant college freshman of the last decade-plus. Boozer’s historic production as one of the class’s youngest players (he’ll turn 19 in mid-July) indicates a superstar ceiling. His all-time processing speed and passing creation at his size and inevitable scoring touch support that idea. Despite any overlaps with Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento must draft elite talents with franchise-changing potential.

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4. Dallas Mavericks – Caleb Wilson, Forward, North Carolina

Dallas would ideally add a guard to address its porous backcourt, but Caleb Wilson is too good to pass on. A defensive nucleus containing Wilson, Cooper Flagg and Dereck Lively might eventually challenge the Victor Wembanyama-led Spurs. Even without a reliable outside shot or advanced handle, Wilson’s connective passing, explosive finishing, and offensive rebounding should provide immediate value as he continues to develop.

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5. Brooklyn Nets – Darius Acuff Jr., Point Guard, Arkansas

Darius Acuff finished his freshman campaign as one of the sport’s most dynamic offensive guards in years. His presence on the offensive end of the floor reduces his team’s turnovers and provides an unflappable shotmaker from every spot on the floor. Though Acuff projects as a defender opposing offenses will hunt, the Nets will bet on his offensive ceiling here.

6. Utah Jazz – Kingston Flemings, Point Guard, Houston

Among the loaded point guard crop that headlines the 2026 class, Kingston Flemings boasts the highest defensive ceiling. That’s an enviable trait for a potential backcourt running mate to Keyonte George, currently one of the NBA’s least impactful defenders. Elite athleticism and feel for the game fuel his defensive upside despite limited size and suggest he could develop into an elite downhill creator.

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7. Memphis Grizzlies – Keaton Wagler, Guard, Illinois

As the Grizzlies enter rebuild mode, drafting high-ceiling offensive players like Wagler should sit atop their priority list. He lacks the traditional athletic tools found in many star guards, but his elite processing speed, veteran craft and shotmaking helped him run a productive college offense.

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8. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP) – Mikel Brown Jr., Point Guard, Louisville

Even considering Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s breakout this season, Atlanta still needs more reliable creation and handling on the perimeter. Mikel Brown provides the class’s most potent blend of off-dribble shooting and passing on the move, traits that often signal a star ceiling. His size and wingspan provide some hope he can develop into a solid defender as he ages.

9. Chicago Bulls – Brayden Burries, Guard, Arizona

Burries fits cleanly next to Josh Giddey of any guard in this range. He projects as a strong on- and off-ball defender, a closeout attacker, and a reliable spot-up shooter, all traits that complement existing stars. Chicago plays at a fast pace, and Burries thrives in the open floor, making him an ideal fit for their transition-heavy system.

10. Milwaukee Bucks – Nate Ament, Forward, Tennessee

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Men s Basketball Championship Midwest Regional Sweet 16: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Iowa State Cyclones in Chicago, USA – 27 Mar 2026 Nate Ament of the Tennessee Volunteers in action against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Final score: Tennessee 76, Iowa State 62. Chicago United States Copyright: xNicholasxMullerx NMULLER_TENN_IOWAST_NCAASWEET1636

In the past, the Bucks have prioritized tall, lanky prospects with positional size and Ament fits that description. Ament underwhelmed relative to expectations as a freshman, but NBA teams, especially talent-dry ones like Milwaukee, might feel tempted to swing on Ament and hope he can develop into a core piece.

11. Golden State Warriors – Labaron Philon Jr., Point Guard, Alabama

Philon returned to Alabama for his sophomore season after a promising freshman campaign, vaulting himself into lottery contention. The Warriors would benefit greatly from his elite shot creation, especially as Steph Curry and the rest of Golden State’s core continue to age out of their accustomed stardom.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) – Yaxel Lendeborg, Forward, Michigan

Sam Presti has never drafted a player older than 21 years old in the lottery during his nearly 20-year tenure. Yaxel Lendeborg, who will turn 24 as a rookie, is good enough to potentially break that trend. His size on the wing, perimeter skill, rebounding and defensive versatility are NBA skills and he’s already proven his ability to impact winning at the highest level.

13. Portland Trail Blazers – Thomas Haugh, Forward, Florida

Regardless of whether or not Portland cracks the playoffs this season, Thomas Haugh could contribute to winning early on in his NBA career. As the Blazers keep pushing towards true contention, they’ll want more players like Haugh with defensive versatility, motor and some slashing potential.

14. Miami Heat – Karim Lopez, Forward, NZ Breakers

A Miami team with a strong developmental program could extract the most from an athletic, productive forward like Lopez, who spent the last year honing his game against grown professionals. Lopez starts with the size, athleticism, and ball skills needed to mold into a versatile two-way starter who fits Miami’s high-paced, isolation-heavy style.

15. Charlotte Hornets – Hannes Steinbach, Big, Washington

Steinbach would supercharge an already strong rebounding Charlotte team, facilitating their strong offense and emphasis on 3-point volume. He’s more than just a rebounder, with a special scoring touch, strength, coordination, and underrated defensive chops to develop into a valuable playoff starter for the right organization.

16. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI) – Jayden Quaintance, Big, Kentucky

Oklahoma City has swung on two injury-related fallers across the last two drafts, adding Nikola Topic in 2024 and Thomas Sorber in 2025. They’ll continue that trend here after adding a win-now player in the lottery, banking on Quaintance’s transcendent defensive tools and encouraging freshman tape. If he reaches his potential, Quaintance could become an all-league defender.

17. Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX) – Chris Cenac Jr., Big, Houston

A rebuilding Memphis team with a strong recent history for player development should covet a toolsy, raw prospect like Cenac. He doesn’t reliably space the floor, draw fouls or defend at the basket, but his elite movement skills, explosiveness and flashes of mid-range touch are worth betting on, especially for a player as young as Cenac.

18. Toronto Raptors – Aday Mara, Center, Michigan

The Raptors have missed a difference-making center for quite some time and Mara would provide that upside. While he must improve his physicality and strength, few players with his size pass and move in space like Mara does, presenting immense upside well worth a pick in the mid-first round or higher.

19. Charlotte Hornets – Allen Graves, Forward, Santa Clara

Imago March 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) shoots the basketball against the Pacific Tigers during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Graves became a statistical darling in the draft community and some analytically forward NBA teams will certainly value his elite production as well. If Graves elects to enter the draft, his connective passing feel, excellent off-ball defense and relentless rebounding fit a team like Charlotte with myriad offensive stars already.

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) – Koa Peat, Forward, Arizona

San Antonio would benefit from pairing Wembanyama with a strong, physical forward like Koa Peat. Peat profiles as a role player at the NBA level, providing rebounding, on-ball defensive and mid-range scoring value next to the Spurs’ collection of star players.

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN) – Ebuka Okorie, Guard, Stanford

Detroit hasn’t found a full-time backcourt partner for Cade Cunningham despite their efforts and would be fortunate if Ebuka Okorie fell this far on draft night. He’s a lightning bolt with S-tier burst and explosiveness who produced like few college freshmen ever have as a scorer. Despite his size, Okorie has the tools to reach offensive stardom.

22. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE)- Patrick Ngongba II, Center, Duke

Ngongba’s fairly extensive history of lower-body injuries will scare away some teams, especially considering his size and strength. But Atlanta, with its second pick of the first round, won’t pass on his true center ceiling: Ngongba’s elite feel, strength, rim protection, and ball skills all resemble those of the best modern centers.

23. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU) – Morez Johnson Jr., Big, Michigan

Philadelphia will likely target one of many forwards in this range of the draft to bolster a guard-centric core. Johnson contributed key minutes for a dominant title-winning Michigan team and should translate his elite motor, rebounding and defensive versatility to the NBA.

24. Los Angeles Lakers – Motiejus Krivas, Center, Arizona

The current state of Los Angeles’s defense makes adding a center an obvious move here, and Motiejus Krivas fits that need perfectly. Standing at 7’2” and 260 pounds, Krivas is the class’s best pure drop-coverage paint protector, coming off a season where he averaged 10.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks while anchoring Arizona’s defense. While he is not an elite vertical lob threat next to Luka Doncic, his size, positioning, and rebounding presence give the Lakers a defensive foundation they currently lack.

25. New York Knicks – Braylon Mullins, Wing, UConn

Unlike many high-octane off-screen shooters, Braylon Mullins impacts winning even when his shots aren’t falling. The Knicks will enjoy his sharp connective passing and defensive playmaking, which amplify the utility of flamethrowing outside shooters like Mullins. He’ll space the floor for Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, making life easier on his star teammates.

26. Denver Nuggets – Bennett Stirtz, Point Guard, Iowa

Stirtz would lift any team’s bench offense immediately upon entering the NBA. Despite his experience commanding a heliocentric offense in college, his elite outside shooting and passing feel should pair him smoothly with Nikola Jokic and the rest of Denver’s core as he acclimates to the league.

27. Boston Celtics – Christian Anderson, Point Guard, Texas Tech

Anderson would inject more creation juice into an already effective Boston formula, adding one of the class’s best pick-and-roll players to the mix. He’s an elite 3-point shooter, handler and passer, compensating for his limited positional size. Boston has the defensive infrastructure to support a smaller guard like him.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) – Tyler Tanner, Point Guard, Vanderbilt

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball 2026: McNeese Vs Vanderbilt MAR 19 March 19, 2026: Vanderbilt Commodore Tyler Tanner 3 attempts a free throw during an NCAA Division I men s basketball tournament First Round game between the McNeese State Cowboys and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. Gray Siegel/CSM Credit Image: Gray Siegel/Cal Media Oklahoma City Oklahoma United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260319_zma_c04_092.jpg GrayxSiegelx csmphotothree481622

The Wolves have cycled between complementary handlers to pair with Anthony Edwards and they’d be extremely fortunate for Tyler Tanner, an elite athlete with feel for the game to match, to fall to the end of the first round. At six feet tall, offenses will hunt Tanner on defense despite his athleticism and hands. Minnesota has the size and defensive stars to insulate him and reap his offensive benefits.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS) – Cameron Carr, Wing, Baylor

A post-James Harden trade Cleveland team, regardless of the outcome of these playoffs, likely will want to add immediate contributors. Teams will covet Carr’s 3-and-D skillset, though he offers more than a garden-variety complementary wing. Elite vertical athleticism, shot blocking on the wing and deep-range movement shooting could help Carr break through a role player ceiling.

30. Dallas Mavericks – Meleek Thomas, Guard, Arkansas

While Dallas won’t complain about landing Caleb Wilson early in the draft, they’ll still hope to leave the first round with a promising backcourt prospect. Thomas provides that intrigue, bringing positional size, defensive playmaking, outside shooting and floater touch as a complement to his team’s frontcourt stars.