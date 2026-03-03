NBA Star’s Girlfriend Shares Health Update After Career-Threatening Injury

12 months ago, Chloe Kitts couldn’t have imagined how her year would go. First, her South Carolina Gamecocks suffered an embarrassing defeat in the National Championship Game last April. A few months later, a knee injury ruled her out for the 2025-26 season. But in between these two heartbreaks, she had something to cheer for.

In June last year, she was in the headlines as her partner, Collin Murray-Boyles, was the #9 pick of the night. His F-bomb and her red dress and calm presence were enough to draw the attention. Since then, he has been developing with the Toronto Raptors, as Kitts is rehabbing.

The Gamecocks announced the season-ending ACL injury in her right knee in October, and the 21-year-old shared her recovery journey. “Hello everybody, I know you guys miss me, so I’m about to show you where I’m at.” The video was a compilation of different workouts that Kitts is currently doing.

Even the basic running on the treadmill, mobility jumping exercise, variations while skipping ropes, which included just skipping on her right leg. It concluded with deadlifts, which target glutes, hamstrings, and back muscles for improved explosiveness, rebounding, and injury prevention. The video concluded with a positive message for the fans, “I’m four months out today, so here we go. See you guys soon.”

Dawn Staley and South Carolina lost Chloe Kitts to an ACL tear just before the season began. “We hate this first for Chloe, who has worked incredibly hard to become the best version of herself on the court this season,” head coach Dawn Staley had said. Even though the activities on the court were limited, Chloe Kitts took up a supporting role for the team. Recently, her future got a little clearer.

Staley confirmed that Kitts will be returning next season. A clear vision to avoid any further damage. “Chloe will come back next year. I think she said that on Instagram. As far as I know, the transfer portal isn’t open right now,” Staley said. The coach rightly pointed out that Kitts could leave via the transfer portal, but it looks unlikely. Even the WNBA draft still remains an option, but with the season tentatively beginning on May 8, if there is no lockout, the timelines post injury seems rushed.

Going back to Gamecocks, where the 6-foot-2 star has been a cornerstone for South Carolina and has played a crucial role in their 2024 national championship run, makes sense. While she focuses on her return, her boyfriend had previously spoken candidly about the foundation of their relationship.

Collin Murray-Boyles gives credit to Chloe Kitts

The two fellow University of South Carolina basketball standouts bonded during their time with the Gamecocks since 2024. “It’s been amazing,” Murray-Boyles said, reflecting on their bond. “She’s been wonderful for me. So somebody who can hold me down foundationally is very important for me, and she does it to the fullest, baby. So I love her for that.”

Their moment together on Draft night went viral when Collin Murray-Boyles accidentally dropped the F-Bomb. Rumors started running wild that he was never interested in going to the Raptors. But that was not his feeling. It was a sense of relief as his dream of playing in the NBA finally came true. To further support her boyfriend, Kitts quickly wore the Raptors hat reserved for her boyfriend.

Amid that big transition, Chloe suffered an ACL injury. But a positive message from head coach Staley and the recent workout video, she is now moving in the right direction.