“Sounds Like an Old Man”: Kenny Smith Trolls LeBron James’ Sciatica Issue on ‘Inside the NBA’

The conversation started about the Lakers. It quickly turned into a joke about age. ON Inside the NBA, Ernie Johnson referenced LeBron James describing the team’s season as either “very good” or “disgusting.” Kenny Smith interrupted before the analysis could even begin.

“You know what that sounds like, Ernie? Sounds like an old man.” Because of that moment, the segment stopped being about inconsistency and became about the body of a 41-year-old superstar still trying to carry a contender.

Smith did not stop at the punchline. He connected the comment directly to James’ known sciatica issue. “When you wake up in the morning, sometimes I be like, ‘Oh! I feel good.’ And then the next day you will be like ‘ahhh! Sciatica, it’s hurting me.’”

However, the point was not criticism. Smith argued the quote perfectly described the roster’s identity. “He just described who he should be and who the team should be based on what their personnel is at that point. They’re old in a certain department.”

Because of that, Smith framed the Lakers’ volatility as structural rather than emotional. The team depends on a veteran core and lacks reliable wing defense across the one, two, and three positions. As a result, their level changes nightly depending on how much James can physically provide.

That context mattered hours later.

LeBron James helps Lakers beat Clippers despite knee issues

The Lakers opened the post-All-Star stretch with a 125-122 win over the Clippers, who were coming off a victory over the Nuggets on the first night of a back-to-back. One day earlier, James suffered knee soreness during practice and entered the game questionable.

“It happened at our practice yesterday, scrimmage. Went out for a dunk, came down pretty good, but a couple of minutes into the scrimmage, then started getting a little soreness. Started to get a little tight.”

Still, he played 33 minutes. The performance was uneven scoring wise but valuable overall. James finished with 13 points on under 40 percent shooting along with 11 assists. Meanwhile, head coach JJ Redick revealed another obstacle.

“He fought through a lot today. I mean, the knee soreness, he probably doesn’t want me to share, but he was dealing with a migraine as well pregame. Again, he rings the bell over and over. It’s what he does.” Because of that effort, the Lakers secured a critical conference win despite clear physical limitations.

Smith’s comments landed because they matched the same night’s evidence. The Lakers required James simply to stabilize offense and organization rather than dominate scoring.

That pattern also fits the broader season. James already missed the opening 14 games because of sciatica, and the roster still lacks perimeter defense depth. Therefore, every performance depends less on talent and more on availability.

The upcoming game against Boston now carries added weight as the team unveils Pat Riley’s statue outside Crypto.com Arena. If James plays, the Lakers remain competitive. If his body limits him, the inconsistency Smith described returns immediately. The joke worked because it was accurate.