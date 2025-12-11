brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

Is Fred Warner Returning This Season? 49ers Announce Major Injury News On Kyle Shanahan Weapon

ByAkshay Kapoor

Dec 11, 2025 | 12:03 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

Is Fred Warner Returning This Season? 49ers Announce Major Injury News On Kyle Shanahan Weapon

ByAkshay Kapoor

Dec 11, 2025 | 12:03 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The San Francisco 49ers have been missing their linebacker Fred Warner, and his absence has been visible even in the team’s recent good performances. Following the team’s rising graph amid 3 back-to-back wins, the linebacker dropped a positive update on his recovery process. But as a follow-up to the update, GM John Lynch recently turned down the expectations, releasing a statement on his comeback.

“It’s a stretch to foresee him coming back, but I don’t put anything past Fred Warner,” Lynch said, as reported by OurSF49ers on X (formerly Twitter).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…stay tuned.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved