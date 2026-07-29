“Got to Get Mad”: Shaquille O’Neal Says Victor Wembanyama Must Change One Habit Next Season

For years, teams across the league have searched for the perfect blueprint to slow down generational talents. From the “Jordan Rules” to the walls built against Giannis Antetokounmpo, every superstar eventually forces opponents to invent new defensive schemes. That was also the case with Victor Wembanyama during San Antonio’s last playoff run. While the Spurs reached new heights, Oklahoma City’s unconventional defensive approach, using Alex Caruso’s physicality, alongside Lu Dort’s strength and relentless ball pressure, exposed areas that executives around the league now believe remain exploitable.

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Shaquille O’Neal believes the answer is simple: embrace the paint and punish smaller defenders. The Hall of Famer said the Spurs superstar has already reached the stage where flashes of greatness are no longer enough.

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“When you get to the level where people start calling you great, now you have to dominate,” O’Neal said on The Old Man and the Three podcast. “I wanted to see Victor dominate a little more. You know, 7’5″, with all those abilities, and they’re not doubling you. You got to get mad, son.”

O’Neal added, “They got Caruso on you. It’s 7-5, and Caruso’s what, 6-3? … As soon as they put Caruso on you, I’m going to the post. I don’t care.”

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During the Western Conference Finals, Oklahoma City’s smaller lineups repeatedly tried to deny deep catches, forcing Victor Wembanyama away from the basket while trusting help defenders behind the play.

Even when Caruso wasn’t stopping him one-on-one, Oklahoma City’s collective scheme succeeded in disrupting his rhythm and pulling him away from the areas where he’s most dangerous. League executives later identified added strength and better positioning as the biggest remaining challenge in his offensive development.

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Even the Knicks in the NBA Finals managed to defeat the Spurs 4-1 using a number of strategies. With Karl-Anthony Towns as the primary defender, Wembanyama struggled to find his usual pace, forcing him into low shooting percentages and a high number of turnovers. And the Knicks always actively looked for Wemby, trying to force switches, involve him in screening actions, make him guard in space, and attack after he had rotated.

That said, with his advice, O’Neal also pointed to the unique advantage the Spurs cornerstone possesses, training around franchise legends whose games could shape the next phase of his growth.

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“He’s a very unique guy because he has two great ones in his backyard that can give him all the tidbits.”

For a player already viewed as the league’s future, O’Neal isn’t questioning the talent. He’s challenging the mentality. And if Wembanyama adds the interior dominance Shaq wants to an already elite skill set, the rest of the NBA may soon discover there isn’t a defensive plan left to stop him.