Knicks’ Playoff Run Is Turning MSG Into New York’s $832M Goldmine

Essentials Inside The Story The New York Knicks look to keep their winning streak alive against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of ECF.

The Knicks' championship run has already revived the New Yorkers' hopes.

The biggest impact, however, has been on the NYC's economy. All thanks to MSG's powers.

Call them passionate, call them delirious, but you know there’s no better fan than the New Yorkers when an event is in town. Right now, their NBA team is writing a one-of-a-kind Cinderella story. Yes, the WNBA’s New York Liberty gave them a whiff of a win after decades of disappointment by bringing in the title in 2024. But the NBA’s craze is simply different.

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While the Knicks are making sure they make this long wait count, the Knickerbockers fans are helping to liven up the town. And it’s not just any story.

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This Thursday, the mayor’s office announced that the team’s playoff run is bound to generate up to $832 million for various businesses in the city if they make it to the finals. The Knicks have already helped generate about $195 million during the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs through ticket sales, food, drinks, merchandise, travel, and hotel bookings.

Put simply, the New York Knicks’ playoff run is not just putting the team in the national spotlight but also helping many small businesses around the city.

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Case in point, Sports Bar Stout near MSG sees blue and orange spill over during the postseason. If there are around 100-200 people in the premises, you can easily quadruple it. And can anyone stop the New Yorkers from showing their passion for their teams? Count the weather out, too!

“Even in the rain, people are standing outside just to get in here,” floor manager Cynthia Gil told The Post.

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This is the story for any and every sports bar around the team’s legendary home arena, Madison Square Garden. In fact, many owners already anticipate the crowd and order their stocks earlier in the week. They also expect the fans to fill up the place an hour or two before the kickoff. What’s even more impressive is that some establishments that faced losses due to COVID-19 are already seeing it all turn into profits.

It’s not just the bars and restaurants benefitting from the Knicks’ playoff run. Hotels and businesses are cashing in, too. A worker at Holiday Inn Express in Chelsea said that their hotels are almost full of fans traveling in from different parts of the country.

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“Normally when we ask our guests why they’re in the area, it’s about the game,” they said.

As I said, New York is a different breed when it comes to sports fans. But no one understands that better than the MSG’s management. That’s literally what sets apart a New York team’s playoff run from others.

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What makes MSG different from other sports arenas

If the team reaches the finals, MSG alone is set to bring around $91 million into the city’s economy in every home game. Only an added incentive for the Knicks to get the home-ground advantage. But, you see, one of the biggest profits the city already has is with its arena. Or more precisely, its arena is situated in the most profitable location.

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After every win, the area outside MSG turns into an afterparty. Just take last Tuesday night as an example: After their overtime 115-104 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, the fans were, unsurprisingly, on a high.

A group of them chanted “Knicks in 4,” predicting their team to win four straight games. Meanwhile, another part of the crowd yelled “We want Wemby,” hoping to see Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in the finals. Yes, that was all after just Game 1.

But, you see, that’s not just a high of winning the game. It’s a high of being one. A community coming together after years of heartache to finally start believing again. And it all happens because MSG sits in the middle of Manhattan’s tourism and nightlife economy.

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MSG sits right above Penn Station in the heart of Manhattan, one of the busiest travel centers in the world. This makes it very easy for thousands of fans to reach the arena by train, subway, or bus. Something that other arenas simply cannot match.

The arena has also become a huge part of music and celebrity culture. Some of the biggest stars have performed there, including Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Elton John, Madonna, Taylor Swift, U2, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, and Michael Jackson. It’s not just about performing, it’s about appearing, too.

Stars like Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Tracy Morgan, and Jason Sudeikis have all attended Knicks games. The arena mixes sports, entertainment, music, fame, business, and New York City culture all in one place, and that’s what makes it an eye candy for the fans. That kind of presence is hard to resist. But it isn’t like other teams’ home courts don’t get a similar attention.

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Just take the Lakers’ Crypto.com Arena, for example. It is located in downtown LA near Hollywood attractions, restaurants, hotels, and nightlife areas, making it easy for fans and tourists to visit. It regularly hosts huge events like the Grammy Awards, MTV award shows, Lakers games, concerts, and celebrity events.

Even Michael Jackson’s memorial service was held there. Over the years, famous stars such as Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Mariah Carey, and many Hollywood celebrities have become closely connected with the arena. But despite all of it, fans still see it mainly as a Hollywood entertainment destination instead of the emotional heart of Los Angeles.

TD Garden in Boston is another example of such an arena. It sits directly above North Station, making it very convenient for fans to travel, just like MSG. Plus, TD Garden is home to the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins, and both teams have an electric and loyal fan base. However, its identity is still mostly about sports and championships. That worldwide celebrity presence, tourism power, and financial influence that MSG has is simply missing.

“TD Garden is downtown. So it’s a nice spot to pregame and go to a game. They’ve also invested a ton in the area, so the experience is nice. The stadium itself is… solid? It’s a nice place to see a game or concert, but I don’t think the venue itself is anything that really makes a huge impression. But if you’re visiting Boston, it’s an easy place to get to see a game and definitely won’t disappoint,” one Reddit user explained this difference.

The same goes for Chase Center in San Francisco, which offers private butlers, VIP parking, all-inclusive dining, and high-end courtside lounges. But that’s where they limit their identity – a premium hospitality.

That balance of complete experience for the fans is what makes MSG stand out among the rest. And whatever is pending from the atmosphere, the Knicks and the fans are already working on it.

The Knicks are turning the game into a cultural event

Rowdy and stubborn, but passionate and emotional. That’s what I would say if anyone ever asked me what the New York sports fans behave like. It’s the true American blood, if I may, even if many Knicks fans are from Canada, too. And that culture is exactly what brings the entire city together. And they don’t mind putting it down in history either.

To celebrate the team’s playoff run last year, the streets of Manhattan were temporarily named after Knicks players. All 15 players on the Knicks roster got the honor. Players like Jalen Brunson, who wears the No. 11 jersey, have a “Jalen Brunson Boulevard” sign at West 11th Street and Seventh Avenue. Then there’s Karl Anthony Towns, who received “Karl-Anthony Towns Square” at West 32nd Street.

And as I said, emotions… Fans who would give others a side eye when taking selfies on monuments stopped by the signs to take pictures throughout the day. It became a moment of its own.

The sports bars, restaurants, hotels, and all other businesses are also part of this same culture.

“We’re sold out completely … we don’t really get that much [traffic] for the regular season, but for the playoffs, it’s nuts,” events coordinator Adriana Juarez of Penn 6, a sports bar and restaurant located near MSG, told The Post.

But more than anything, their success brings happiness to the fans after years of heartbreak.

The Knicks have not won an NBA championship since 1973, and when Patrick Ewing’s era ended, the team saw a major dip in the game. Back in the 1990s, the team was one of the strongest NBA teams and even reached the NBA finals in 1994 and 1999. But they kept falling short of the title.

The team had solid players like Carmelo Anthony, but during his six seasons, the team only reached the playoffs three times and never made past the second round. But now things are finally different.

Things especially changed since Jalen Brunson, who came to New York in 2022, and since then, the Knicks have made it to the playoffs. In fact, ahead of Game 3, a reporter asked the guard about talking to the NYPD about the canceled watch parties at MSG, calling him the “King of New York.”

That’s how sentimental and connected to their teams the New York fans are!

The team looks to make a sweep with a Game 4 win over the Cavaliers to reach the NBA finals for the first time since 1999. With the success, the cash simply follows. But it wouldn’t be the same for any team.

Few Franchises Move Money Like the Knicks

As per business reporter Darren Rovell, someone bought two courtside tickets for a possible Knicks finals at MSG for an unbelievable $279,804 on StubHub. The lowest price of a single ticket to Game 3 of the finals at MSG is $3,265 on TickPick. The craze, however, is worlds apart from even championship teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Denver Nuggets.

The Thunder’s home playoff game during the first round this season was priced at just $137. The Nuggets’ Game 2 against the Timberwolves was even lower at just $72. The same is for the other teams. It’s not like they don’t have passionate fans, but the market is much smaller than the Knicks’.

Their emotional connection connects fans to this success even more. Last year, when they reached the playoffs, the Knicks secured the top spot on the NBA’s top-selling jersey and Merchandise list. The emotion makes all the difference. And that connection is seen in very few teams.

Reports suggest MSG can earn more than $140 million in playoff-related revenue. This has also increased the team’s overall value as Sportico now values the Knicks at nearly $9.85 billion. The pain of not winning for over half a century is understandable. But at least it’s now helping the city with the cash flow. If the Knicks reach the NBA finals, they won’t just revive their title hopes but influence New York’s entire economy.