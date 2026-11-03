OKC Thunder Bury Russell Westbrook Unretirement Rumours With Major Announcement

For 11 seasons, Russell Westbrook gave Oklahoma City fans countless reasons to remember his time with the franchise. Even after moving on from the Thunder, his connection with the city remained strong, making his name difficult to separate from the team’s history. Now, that bond is set to receive another major recognition.

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Sam Presti made the announcement at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum’s Day One Luncheon. Russell Westbrook was in the room. On February 7, 2027, the Thunder will retire his No. 0 at Paycom Center, making him the first player in franchise history to receive that honor. Oklahoma City has moved on to a new era, but the standard Westbrook set is still the one the organization measures itself against.

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The decision comes after speculation about a possible reunion resurfaced following injury concerns surrounding the Thunder’s roster. While the announcement does not confirm whether Westbrook could ever return to playing, it shifts the focus towards celebrating his legacy with the franchise.

“Many players make an impact but only great players leave a legacy. Russell Westbrook’s legacy was built both on the court and in the community,” Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti said. “His mindset was relentless, his commitment deep. For all those reasons, Oklahomans consider him one of their own and his number will be raised to the rafters, in Oklahoma City forever.”

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Westbrook entered the NBA as the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, selected by the Seattle SuperSonics before the franchise relocated to Oklahoma City. He spent the first 11 seasons of his 18-year career with the Thunder, becoming one of the central figures in the team’s early years.

His most memorable individual achievement came during the 2016-17 season, when he won the NBA Most Valuable Player award. Westbrook averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game, becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double across an entire regular season. He recorded 42 triple-doubles that year, setting an NBA single-season record.

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Westbrook also helped Oklahoma City reach the NBA Finals in 2012 alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden. Although the Thunder fell to the Miami Heat in five games, that playoff run became an important chapter in the franchise’s history.

Beyond his individual awards and postseason performances, Westbrook left Oklahoma City with several franchise records that underline his importance to the organization. Across 821 games with the Thunder, he finished as the franchise’s all-time leader in various categories.

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His records include 18,859 points, 6,897 assists, 5,760 rebounds, and 1,442 steals. He also finished his NBA career with 209 regular-season triple-doubles, the most in league history, further establishing his place among the greatest guards of his generation.

With the February ceremony approaching, the Thunder will formally recognize Westbrook’s contributions to the franchise. However, his connection with Oklahoma City extends beyond basketball, as Clay Bennett’s latest remarks highlight his lasting place in the community.

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OKC Thunder Owner Clay Bennett Sends Heartfelt Message for Russell Westbrook After Major Announcement

According to News9, Thunder chairman Clay Bennett has highlighted Russell Westbrook’s continued connection with Oklahoma City, acknowledging the former guard’s contributions to the city and its people.

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“We are incredibly proud to retire Russell’s number. Russell made a lasting mark on the city and state during his time with the team, and his involvement in the community has endured long after. We are deeply grateful for his genuine care for the people of Oklahoma, and he will always be considered a member of the Oklahoma City community,” Bennett said.

Westbrook’s community involvement has also included educational initiatives across Oklahoma City. His Russell’s Reading Rooms have been established in schools across the city, while he also dedicated a basketball court at Capitol Hill after leaving the Thunder.

As Oklahoma City prepares to celebrate Westbrook’s place in Thunder history, his continued involvement in the community leaves another question worth considering: could his connection with the city take on an even bigger role beyond basketball in the years ahead?