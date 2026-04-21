“I Didn’t Stand Up for Him”: Alperen Sengun Clarifies Viral LeBron James Moment From Lakers-Rockets Game 1

The NBA Playoffs are a unique platform for players to showcase their talent. We often see the rise and fall of cult heroes (and villains) during this period as media and fans analyze every little action and judge every small mistake. A viral clip from Game 1 of the Los Angeles Lakers‑Houston Rockets series showed Turkish hooper Alperen Sengun standing up as LeBron James walked by during pregame shootaround.

The video sparked instant buzz about the 23‑year‑old Rockets center showing respect to the 41‑year‑old legend. With Sengun’s 18‑year age gap over James and his Turkish roots, fans assumed that the youngster stood up as a cultural sign of respect. But the moment blew up online, with LeBron fanboys praising what looked like a nod to NBA royalty.

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“I just saw that video today, Sengun told reporters. “I mean, everybody was sending it to me, too, but it’s kind of funny. I mean, I was just trying to get something out of my pocket. That’s why I got up. I mean, you know, no disrespect to LeBron James, of course, respect him, but you know, I didn’t stand up for him, it was just something I was getting out of my pocket.”

But after practice on Monday, the Rockets’ big man set the record straight, laughing it off as a total misunderstanding.

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While Sengun’s actions were not intentional, James did assert his dominance over the visitors in Game 1. With a valiant double-double (19 points, 12 assists), the veteran enacted JJ Redick’s offensive game plan with an assassin’s efficiency. In the absence of Kevin Durant, Bron proved that his years of playoff experience matter more than his aging body.

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Bron and Marcus Smart enabled Luke Kennard to play the Doncic role. Meanwhile, under-fire big man Deandre Ayton also continued his consistent displays with a double-double himself (19 points, 11 rebounds). Sengun and his teammates were left playing catch-up after falling behind in the first quarter, and eventually let the game slip away after the break.

The Turk top-scored for Houston with 19 points, but Durant’s void was evident. In defense of Ime Udoka’s squad, it was not a toothless battle as they fought back in the fourth, but it was too late.

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Rockets fans and players will brush off this Sengun incident as banter, but they need to lock in. A snooze-worthy performance in Game 2 and the series will slip away before KD can even step on the hardwood.

LeBron James & Co. eager to extend lead as Doncic, Reaves sidelined

LeBron James and the Lakers are locked in on a sweep after their Game 1 win. But the absence of Luka Doncic (left hamstring strain) and Austin Reaves (Grade Two oblique) forces the King to carry an even heavier load against Houston. But diamonds form under pressure, and this one shines bright.

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Imago Apr 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket agianst Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20) in the first half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I don’t predetermine what I’m going to do, the only thing that’s predetermined is how I prepare… I’ve been in every situation you’d ever imagine as a basketball player, so there’s nothing that can surprise me,” James said after the win in Game 1.

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While multiple analysts predicted a clean sweep for the Rockets, none expected KD to miss the first two games. He is expected to miss out on the second matchup at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. Doncic and Reaves will not feature either.

Sengun will once again be thrust into the limelight in KD’s absence. But Houston fans need him to assert his dominance and repay the faith Udoka has placed in him. The Playoffs are the best platform to silence the doubters. He could go viral for the ‘right reasons’ this week.