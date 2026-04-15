A’ja Wilson Drops Viral Two-Word Response as Doctor Raises Concern Over Boyfriend Bam Adebayo’s Injury

It’s looking a little worse than imagined for Bam Adebayo. Of course, he did not need to be carried off the court after the lower back injury he sustained in the 127-126 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. He was even initially questionable, but was officially ruled out for the remainder of the game. But right now, things are looking more concerning. A’ja Wilson, Bam Adebayo’s partner, is not finding it funny at all, especially after the recent medical breakdown from sports doctor Brian Sutterer.

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Reacting to the said medical breakdown, she took to her official Threads page, sharing a two-word reaction: “Wooo (wtf) sahhhh,” she wrote. That seemed to suggest that she might be worried, or even scared. And of course, that reaction, and every feeling behind it, is valid.

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Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson are currently in a serious relationship, which was confirmed in February 2025. The Las Vegas Aces star, A’ja Wilson, in her 2025 Time Athlete of the Year profile, even expressed a desire to start a family with Adebayo, and has publicly referred to him as her “safe space” and “life partner.”

Bam Adebayo’s injury resulted from a hard fall on his backside, specifically his tailbone area, after LaMelo Ball tripped him. According to Sutterer, the nature of the fall calls for concern because there was no way to absorb the impact. For him, that heavy landing could have caused a sacral contusion, a fracture, or other injuries to the coccyx or lower back. These are injuries that are often more serious than they initially appear and can lead to significant time off.

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Biologically, the sacrum and coccyx are very vulnerable. As Sutterer pointed out, they sit in an exposed area, meaning direct trauma can easily result in a fracture.

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To further drive his point home and perhaps make the situation even more concerning, he referenced Chet Holmgren, who suffered a very similar type of fall. Just as he suggested in Adebayo’s case, Holmgren did end up with a fracture.

However, the Miami Heat has also not confirmed any fracture and still lists him with a lower back injury. They have also not released a formal medical timeline for Adebayo’s recovery. Hopefully, for the sake of A’ja Wilson, Heat fans, and even basketball fans at large, there will be no fracture. And then it’ll just be recovery from here on.

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LaMelo Ball Issues Apology After Controversial Play That Led to Bam Adebayo’s Injury

Bam Adebayo’s injury occurred during the second quarter of the Heat’s Play-In Tournament game on Tuesday. He fell directly on his tailbone after LaMelo Ball tripped him. Specifically, Ball drove to the basket for a fadeaway shot and fell to the floor after missing. And as Adebayo jumped to secure the rebound, Ball, still on the ground, reached out and yanked Adebayo’s left foot with his arm. Because he was mid-air when Ball pulled out his foot from under him, Adebayo was unable to brace himself. He fell backward and landed squarely and directly on his backside.

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That was a blatantly dangerous play, as the Heat’s coach Erik Spoelstra expressed after the game. And of course, Ball does not argue this and, in fact, apologized after the game. “I apologize on that one, I got hit in the head and didn’t really know where I was,” he said. He also promised to check in on Bam Adebayo to see if he’s OK.

But regardless of the apology, the NBA is currently reviewing the play to determine if there will be additional punishment for LaMelo Ball. The expectation is that they will issue a ruling. And it might be a suspension or fine before the Hornets play their next game on Friday.