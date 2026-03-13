A’ja Wilson Turns Heads With Bold Bam Adebayo Tribute Outfit After 83-Point Night

Bam Adebayo has been in the headlines all week since his epic 83-point outing against the Washington Wizards on March 10 to overtake the legendary Kobe Bryant on the NBA all-time single-game scoring list. However, there is a small subset of people who believe that the Miami Heat HC Erik Spoelstra and Adebayo cheated the system to achieve that feat. And the one person who strongly opposes this idea is his girlfriend and WNBA star A’ja Wilson.

Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson was courtside on Tuesday for Adebayo’s historic night. She was with him at the post-game presser as well, proving her dedication and support know no bounds. And then Wilson was at the Miami Heat–Milwaukee Bucks game last night at the Kaseya Center sporting a curious outfit.

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The 29-year-old was pictured wearing a multi-emoji t-shirt featuring “💯” signifying Wil Chamberlain’s 100-point game, “💥” signifying Bam’s 83-point record, and of course, the “🐍” emoji for Bryant’s 81-point thriller from 2006.

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The support is genuinely as beautiful symbolically as it could be. After all, not many can imagine being between the “Big Dipper” and the “Black Mamba”.

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The Heat ultimately won the game, beating the Bucks 105-112 with Adebayo getting 21 points and eight rebounds. Yet, it was Wilson’s outfit that got the social media buzzing.

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Fans react to A’Ja Wilson’s Bam Adebayo tribute outfit

This wholesome moment from Wilson garnered collective support, with one X user saying, “The way she had that shirt locked and loaded two days later is elite girlfriend energy celebrating an 83‑piece with custom drip is Hall of Fame level support.”

Another fan declared, “That shirt is actually fire. Love how she showed up supporting him like that. Such a cool moment.” Well, what can we say? We feel the same.

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The couple, who are both 2x Olympic gold medalists, have reportedly been dating since the summer of 2024. They first sparked rumors during the 2024 Paris Olympics and have been going steady since. The pair has been pictured dining in Beverly Hills, and Adebayo even wore her A’One sneakers pre-release last year.

Wilson was appreciative of Bam’s efforts against the Wizards, saying, “I see the countless hours that he puts in. I see the early morning workouts, the questioning, the self-doubt. I see all that. So to see him thriving so well in that space during that time, I didn’t want to mess up any mojo.”

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And to that, Adebayo replied, “To have 83 the first game she’s here is very special,” Adebayo said after the game. “The behind-the-scenes, the workouts, and the conversations are very motivating. You see what she does and you get inspired every day by that.”

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X user @unleashedTVK pointed out, “Real recognize real. 👑 🏀 A’ja showing love for Bam’s historic night is the ultimate hoops crossover!” The league certainly has a new power couple, and we love to see this camaraderie.

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As fate has it, Wilson holds the WNBA single-game scoring record. She is on par with Liz Cambage, after bagging 53 points in a 2023 game against the Atlanta Dream.