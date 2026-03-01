Angel Reese Reacts to ‘Baby Brother’ Julian’s Career Move After Failed Lakers Spell

Basketball has always been a family affair for WNBA superstar Angel Reese, and from Baltimore gyms to national television, she’s never been shy about how closely she’s followed her younger brother, Julian Reese’s, journey. Now, as the forward makes his latest NBA move after grinding through an uncertain start, he drew a heartfelt reaction from his sister.

Julian finally landed his first real NBA contract today, signing a two-way deal with the Washington Wizards as they look to close out the second half of the season. This is technically his second NBA contract, having previously signed an Exhibit 10 with the Toronto Raptors, but this marks his first long-term deal. Angel was quick to react.

“My baby brother🥺Ugh I’m so proud of you!” the Reese sister celebrated on X, reposting the Wizards’ announcement post. “Your journey has never been easy & you’ve always stayed the course! Let’s go Juju! 🥳🙏🏽.”

Clearly, the milestone means a lot to both siblings, who grew up chasing the same dream in Baltimore. The Reese siblings attended St. Frances Academy before continuing their careers in college, with Angel rising to national recognition following a transfer to the LSU Tigers. Julian, meanwhile, stayed closer to home, playing for the Maryland Terrapins, as he looked to carve out his own lane and identity.

Still the road to the NBA hasn’t been easy for the younger Reese. After going undrafted in 2025, Julian joined the Los Angeles Lakers during the Summer League in hopes of making the final roster, but that fell through. He didn’t earn a contract from them, but he grinded it out in the G League, playing for the Raptors 905 over this season, steadily working his way towards another chance.

Now, just a few miles away from home, Julian has a chance to prove himself with the Washington Wizards.

Maryland Standout to NBA Hopeful: Julian Reese’s Long Road to the League

Before turning professional, Julian Reese had built a strong resume during his four-year career at Maryland, where he used his 6’9″ frame to become one of the program’s most reliable interior forces, anchoring the frontcourt with rebounding and physicality. Over his final two seasons, he averaged a solid 13.5 points and 9.2 rebounds, including about three offensive boards, while serving as one of the leaders of the team.

Chicago Sky player Angel Reese (left) sits with her brother Julian Reese (right) of the Raptors 905 during a game between the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

His production also secured him in the program’s record books, with Reese logging more than 1,000 points and rebounds, climbing to second on Maryland’s all-time rebounding list. He was also a key starter on the Terrapins team that finally reached the Sweet Sixteen in 2025 before eventually losing to the eventual champion Florida Gators.

The Wizards’ decision to bring Reese in gives him a real chance to showcase that college skillset on the professional stage. As the franchise continues to evaluate their young talent heading into next season, the move offers Reese to establish himself as a key part of the team.

Judging by Angel Reese‘s proud reaction, the moment is more than just a roster move; it’s the next chapter in a hopefully long basketball journey that the siblings have shared for a long time.