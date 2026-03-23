Angel Reese Recreates LeBron James’ Viral Moment Courtside at Lakers-Magic Game

Angel Reese is enjoying the short break before the 2026 WNBA season starts next month. The Chicago Sky star was involved in Team USA’s 5-0 sweep in the FIBA qualifiers held in Puerto Rico earlier this month. Fresh off her heroics, Reese was pictured courtside over the weekend at the Kia Center in support of her NBA boyfriend, Wendell Carter Jr. Luka Doncic starred yet again as the Los Angeles Lakers extended their win streak to 10 games. But it was a rib-tickling moment between Reese and LeBron James that made headlines following the game.

King James was determined to end the night on a high, but the Lakers found themselves trailing the hosts heading to the last 15. In the fourth quarter, during a disputed out‑of‑bounds call favoring the visitors, cameras caught Reese mimicking James’ signature ref stare of disbelief—wide eyes, hands up—before cracking up with her friend.

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Angel Reese jokingly hits LeBron James with the “that ain’t our ball?” 😭

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The hilarious video with the popular audio was later posted the friend’s TikTok handle (@lifewithk__). Her followers definitely saw the funny side of things, with one user commenting, “That out of bounds call should’ve been overturned ngl 😵‍💫. Should’ve been Orlando ball”.

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Of course, Lakers fans were quick to chirp in later with cheap shots after Orlando lost 105-104 to a Luke Kennard dagger. James ended the evening with 12 points, while Austin Reaves had 26, and potential MVP Doncic top-scored with 33 points, eight assists, and four steals. Nevertheless, the lighthearted dig at Bron left neutral fans in stitches.

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LeBron James and his signature ‘Referee Stare’

LeBron James made history on Saturday, playing in his 1,612th regular‑season game, overtaking the legendary Robert Parish. Despite his heroics, James is infamous for pandering to refs for out-of-bounds calls and possession calls. He has been caught on camera with wide-eyed stares, hands up, or vocal pleas insisting, “It’s our ball.”

This 2023 incident involving the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum is a perfect example. With 4.1 seconds left in regulation (tied 105–105), the vet split defenders, drove to the baseline past JT, and rose for a left‑handed layup. Tatum moved in to smack his shooting arm. The ball rimmed out; no foul called.

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James erupted immediately and pleaded to the refs. Pointed to his arm, hopped in rage, slapped the floor. Ultimately, he dropped to his knees in agony. Refs missed it, and the Celtics went on to 125–121.

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If that wasn’t enough, then this incident from the Houston Rockets game in 2024 should be. Bron was left heated in January 2024, after he appeared to be struck in the face/nose by the notorious Dillon Brooks.

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The former Cleveland Cavaliers star remained down for a moment and was visibly upset, pointing to his nose when arguing with officials. Despite the physical altercation, James largely downplayed the incident with reporters afterward, responding with “Next question” when asked about the foul following the game.

Coming back to the Lakers’ current run, the 41-year-old has been pivotal, averaging 19.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists over the last five games. Regardless of his past on-court antics, LeBron’s dedication in year 23 is second to none. We expect the highly decorated vet to go head-to-head against the very best in the playoffs, not as the primary enforcer, but rather, the seasoned commander.