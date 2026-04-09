Bam Adebayo Wouldn’t Have Scored 83 Points If He Wasn’t Dating A’ja Wilson, Claims NBA Legend

Bam Adebayo dropped a historic 83 points to lead the Miami Heat to a 150-129 win over the Washington Wizards on March 10, rewriting both franchise and NBA history in the process. But while most of the basketball world searched for answers in the box score, former Fab Five member Jalen Rose pointed somewhere else entirely, to the woman sitting courtside.

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A’ja Wilson was in attendance at the Kaseya Center that night, marking the first time she had seen Adebayo play live in person. After the game, Adebayo admitted he felt “inspired” by her presence. Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show, Rose reacted to the performance by saying, “I probably like the rest of the world none of us was watching that game. I didn’t plan against the Wizards. I didn’t know that was happening.”

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Rose also addressed the late-game strategy, comparing it to how teams help players chase milestones. “If the Cleveland Browns are trying to get Myles Garrett the sack record, they’re going to help him make it happen,” he said. “That happens in sports more than people realize.” Then came his punchline: “I joked a lot because I feel like if he wasn’t dating A’ja Wilson, he would have never got there. So good for him.”

When asked to explain, he added, “Because I love her killer instinct, she’s a multiple MVP and champion, and she brings it every game. I feel like she’s a motivating factor for his approach.” It’s a dynamic both athletes have openly acknowledged. Adebayo himself has credited Wilson’s leadership and perspective, saying, “Just to have somebody you can talk to from a different lens… being able to watch somebody that great and ask questions, that’s the biggest way she’s helped me.”

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The magnitude of the night built quickly. Adebayo poured in 31 points in the first quarter alone, setting the tone early. By halftime, he had already dropped 43, surpassing his previous career high, and by the end of the third quarter, he reached 62, breaking LeBron James’ franchise record of 61 and setting the stage for history.

That’s where the night turned controversial. Adebayo crossed 70 with nine minutes left, and the Heat clearly leaned into the moment, feeding him possessions while appearing to intentionally foul to regain the ball. There were even sequences where free throws looked deliberately missed to extend opportunities. The approach drew both criticism and praise, but the result stood: Adebayo finished with 83, surpassing Kobe Bryant and earning a standing ovation as Wilson cheered courtside.

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A’ja Wilson’s Championship Pedigree Has Become a Fixture in Adebayo’s World

Wilson is a four-time WNBA MVP, a seven-time All-Star, and a three-time champion a résumé that adds real weight to Rose’s claim about her influence. Speaking to TIME, she revealed the two have been together for four years, calling Adebayo her “life partner” and saying, “Honestly, what on earth was my world before you? That’s how much he’s impacted my life.”

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For Adebayo, the influence goes both ways. After the game, he said, “To have 83 the first game she’s here is very special… the behind-the-scenes, the workouts, the conversations they’re very motivating, and obviously you see what she does.”

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Wilson has described Adebayo as her “peace” and her “safe space,” adding, “He does all the little things I don’t even have to speak of.” That same competitive edge Rose pointed to her relentless standard, has clearly pushed Adebayo to another level.

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Adebayo entered the night averaging just 18.9 points per game, with a previous career high of 41, making the 83-point explosion one few saw coming. Whether Wilson was the reason remains up for debate, but the idea itself isn’t new in sports. From NFL stars feeding off courtside energy to high-profile couples raising each other’s competitive edge, the impact of a partner often shows up in unexpected ways. In Adebayo’s case, it just happened to show up in the form of 83 points.