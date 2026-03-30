Caitlin Clark Names Best Player in the World, Leaves Out LeBron James Despite Calling Him Her GOAT

Just last year, Caitlin Clark admitted she was star-struck meeting her GOAT, LeBron James. Whenever she excels in the WNBA, a congratulatory tweet from the Lakers superstar always hits the timeline. While the 4x NBA Champions GOAT status for CC is clear, there is another player who dominates the game.

After her stint as an official photographer for the Pacers-Lakers game, the 24-year-old took on a different role on Sunday. She was back on the hardwood, but this time as a guest analyst for NBC’s broadcast of the game between the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder. While being at the Paycom Center, CC spoke about her best player in the world, and it wasn’t Shai-Gilgeous Alexander.

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Her favorite is the Nuggets’ big man Nikola Jokic. “I think everybody knew he was going to do everything to get back.” The Joker, despite missing 16 games with a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise, is back firing on all cylinders. Clark appreciated and added, “Not many people can average a triple-double; maybe you’re lucky enough to get a couple of those in a season. He’s done that all year long and in back-to-back years, so it’s pretty incredible.

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“Honestly, he’s my favorite player to watch. I think he’s the best player in the world,” Clark concluded. The Fever guard knows how difficult it is to dominate the game with a triple-double. Clark has had her fair share of triple-doubles in her career, but the first one was historic. On July 6, 2024, Caitlin Clark made history by recording the first triple-double by a rookie in WNBA history.

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As Clark said, however, what Jokic is doing right now is truly incredible. In fact, they are both signed with Excel Sports Management, meaning CC gets to have more conversations about the Joker and have more insider information about his preparation and hard work behind the scenes. While Nikola Jokic might currently be the best player in the world, the GOAT status remains unchanged.

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It was last year when CC had initially stated her admiration for LeBron James. “LeBron is the GOAT to me, so it was just a crazy moment where I got to meet him in the back.” Even today, the Lakers’ superstar still holds that place.

Caitlin Clark has another request for LeBron James

During the same NBC broadcast, CC’s recent photographer stint for the Lakers-Pacers game on Wednesday was discussed heavily. The video package showcased some of her work featuring Lakers forward LeBron James, the morning after the contest. Speaking about it, she added, “It’s a new hobby, you didn’t even show the pictures I took of LeBron,” said Clark.

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“I got it printed out and got him to sign it for me… That’s my GOAT,” Clark added. “I swear we made eye contact, so I set down the camera and smiled at him. He just looked at me with a straight face. I’m like, he didn’t even see me. But the photo turned out well, so new hobby, I love it.”

LeBron James also liked it and even shared her photo later on his Instagram story. The two continue to build their bond as the GOAT status remains locked for James.