Caitlin Clark Reveals Setting Up Golfing Plans With LeBron James via Text, Addresses Lakers Star’s Support

When Caitlin Clark sat down with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, she pulled back the curtain on one of the more unexpected mentorships in professional sports, and it comes with a golf bucket list item. The WNBA star opened up about her deepening bond with LeBron James, going beyond the public social media support to reveal that King James shows his support in more meaningful ways from connecting her with resources during injuries to swapping golf texts.

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Clark revealed that LeBron quietly became one of her strongest supports, and the connection deepened significantly during her challenging sophomore season when she was sidelined with injuries.

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“When I was hurt last year he reached out and was like is there any way I can help you. Like is anybody that I could connect you with like just somebody that’s there trying to help you, help make the game better, help you improve and I think it’s a lot of our relationship now,” she added.

That kind of behind-the-scenes investment, Clark noted, stems from a place of genuine understanding. “LeBron has been there to support me more than anything. He understands the microscope I’m under and just wants to be there for me more than anything,” she said.

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From injury recovery, the relationship has found a lighter outlet off the court. Beyond the technical advice and injury support, the two superstars have found common ground in an entirely different arena: the golf course. Clark revealed that the duo frequently exchange texts regarding their shared hobby, leading to a major item on their respective bucket lists.

“And then a little bit of golf too, and we text about golf. That’s next on our bucket list to play golf together.”

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Clark has spent offseasons competing at The ANNIKA’s Pro-Am event, while LeBron is still finding his footing on the greens. The gap in skill level isn’t lost on her.

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“I’m not sure either of us aren’t too great so we might be chasing the ball a lot but I think basketball players love that mental challenge in an individual sport of golf.”

That shared competitive instinct is precisely what draws James to Clark’s journey in the first place.

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Caitlin Clark unraveled LeBron James’ impact on the sport

LeBron James’ mentorship of Caitlin Clark is rooted in a shared experience of immense pressure. James, who entered the NBA as an 18-year-old under unprecedented scrutiny, has spoken about his respect for Clark’s since her time in the NCAA scene.

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“I have a great deal of respect for Caitlin Clark, because I know exactly what it means to be drafted, be the face of a franchise, and also get the scrutiny from a lot of people that don’t believe you’re ready for the next jump,” James said when CC was on her way to win the 2024 WNBA RoTY.

And the mentorship hasn’t stayed private. As Clark prepares for her third season, she recently teased on Instagram, “Year 3!!! See you all soon.” That prompted James to continue his annual tradition with a viral “LFG!!!!!!!!” comment.

This pattern of public and private investment extends across the WNBA. His support for Clark is part of a broader pattern of uplifting WNBA stars, including his vocal admiration for A’ja Wilson.

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James previously described Wilson as the “definition of female Black excellence,” noting that her impact provides his daughter, Zhuri, with the same inspiration he once drew from Michael Jordan.

Legends like Candace Parker have taken note too, frequently pointing to how LeBron’s blueprint for handling the “face of the league” burden serves as a roadmap for younger players.

CC’s comments on LeBron’s mentorship prove the Lakers star, in his 23rd season and 19th playoff run, is far from just a poster boy in the NBA. He is, in fact, ensuring that his legacy is defined by more than just rings — it is defined by the elevation of the entire sport, one text thread and future tee time at a time.