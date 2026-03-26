Caitlin Clark Turns Photographer at Lakers-Pacers as Indiana Star Sends Bold Message to Fans

When you’re only a few feet away from your basketball hero, you got to capture every second of it. With LeBron James in Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight, Caitlin Clark certainly wasn’t going to miss watching her idol play courtside. Except, instead of catching the action on her phone’s camera, she stole the job of Pacers’ official photographer to ensure King James was viewed from the fans’ lens.

As with any assignment, CC took this job seriously too. She wore an official Pacers photographer vest and sat in the esteemed floor space reserved for the shutterbugs that have immortalized unforgettable on court moments.

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Bri Lewerke, the real Pacers photographer, was making fun of Clark’s amateur photography skills. “Caitlin learning in real time the struggle of taking a close-up photo when you’re using a 70-200 lens,” Lewerke tweeted with evidence of CC’s struggle taking Tyrese Haliburton and his fiancée’s picture before the game.

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In response to her boss’s good-natured teasing, Clark responded with her signature enthusiasm. “Don’t doubt me. Wait till u see the product.” We’re certainly waiting to see her handiwork and prove her doubters wrong.

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Clark is fresh off her USA basketball senior team debut at the FIBA Women’s World Qualifying Tournament in Puerto Rico. After breaking 14 FIBA records while averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 assists per game, she was back home to catch the Lakers with LeBron James in action.

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She’s even past the intern stage. Clark missed multiple games during the 2025 season with a series of injuries. However, instead of sitting at the Indiana Fever bench, she often sat with the photogs to snap pictures of her teammates. During their off times, Clark and Haliburton have also joined NBA broadcasts as special contributors.

And this certainly wasn’t the only bold confidence on display in Indiana tonight.

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Caitlin Clark photographed LeBron James at his best

Tyrese Haliburton was back on the bench tonight after a brief bout with shingles. He’s still got a while before he can suit up for the Pacers. We’re likely to see to both Hali and CC return in the upcoming season this year.

Even though the future of Indiana basketball was not on the floor tonight, Clark had to watch LeBron James play. She’s long expressed her admiration for the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. And the respect has been mutual.

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With his star pupil behind the camera, LeBron was on fire, to put it lightly. The 41-year-old was merciless to the Pacers and threw down monstrous dunks in the first half. He caught a long pass, outran half the Pacers team on his tail, and taunted the two players tripping on their feet. CC and the Indiana crowd also got to witness a rare moment of LeBron and Bronny running a pick-and-roll play.

Although we didn’t get an official interaction between Bron and CC, there was a hilarious moment. James crashed out with refs over a non-call in the second quarter. And right there was CC, capturing the moment with her camera and a wide smile of someone enjoying the moment.

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LeBron’s energy and Luka Doncic’s 41 points so far have kept the Lakers in the lead and the Pacers on their toes. It only remains to be seen if Caitlin’s capturing Indiana’s improbable win or her hero being amazing again.