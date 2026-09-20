Cameras Catch Angel Reese’s Personal Moment With Boyfriend Wendell Carter Jr. After WNBA Rebound History

Apart from an absolute blowout and a historic performance when the Atlanta Dream hosted the Chicago Sky, a little romance and cuteness abounded. Angel Reese delivered another masterclass performance on the hardwood, setting new league milestones in Atlanta’s dominant 106-81 victory over her former team, the Chicago Sky. Having a front row seat to the spectacle was Wendell Carter Jr., otherwise known as Angel Reese’s diehard cheerleader.

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In a clip going viral across social media, cameras captured Carter and Reese in a cute courtside moment. Unlike the previous game, when he wore Angel’s #5 Atlanta Dream jersey, Mr. Carter chose a custom black shirt with ‘Angel’ on the front. But the cuteness wasn’t limited to fashion choices.

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Cameras caught Reese’s interaction with the Orlando big man. The couple shared a sweet embrace, held hands, and something Carter said made Angel give him a playful head bop.

The tender interaction followed an intense matchup where Reese put on a clinic against her former franchise. Reese posted 23 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks in just 28 minutes of action, continuing an extraordinary stretch of play.

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This second viral moment comes a day after another historic moment for Reese. Coming fresh off a gold-medal-winning run with Team USA at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Germany, Reese made her return to domestic action in electric fashion.

Just days prior against the Connecticut Sun, Reese scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 25 minutes, becoming the first player in WNBA history to record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes or fewer. Her double-double against Chicago extended her WNBA single-season record to 31 double-doubles, further solidifying her bid for major postseason honors.

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Carter was present at that game too, in Reese’s jersey. The team flexed his courtside presence online, writing, “Wendell Carter Jr. of the @OrlandoMagic showing support for Angel courtside tonight in ATL!”

Dream are on a tear, securing another blowout win since returning from the FIBA break, fueled by back-to-back offensive masterpieces from the Team USA star.

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While Reese leads the Atlanta Dream into the WNBA postseason with a top-four seed locked up, Wendell Carter Jr. is finalizing his own preparations for the upcoming 2026–27 NBA season.



The 27-year-old Orlando Magic center has been a constant courtside presence throughout Reese’s WNBA and international campaigns, frequently traveling between Orlando and Atlanta during their respective schedules.

The 6’10 big man, who signed a multi-year extension with Orlando in 2024, averaged 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds last season while serving as a crucial interior defender and floor-spacing threat for a rising Magic squad featuring Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Reese also occasionally popped up at Magic games to support her boyfriend.

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He dealt with intermittent injuries last season, including a serious facial injury suffered against the Pistons. Now healthy, he is gearing up for a fresh campaign with a revamped Magic squad under newly appointed head coach Sean Sweeney.

Carter is set to report to Orlando’s training camp in late September but spending the offseason supporting Reese. Addressing on whether they’re a distraction to each other, Carter said to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, “We’re both competitors. Before games, after games, we tell each other what we should do night in and night out and not to pay too much attention to the outside noise. We call it the white noise.”

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With Orlando looking to make a deep run in the Eastern Conference and Atlanta locking down top playoff seeding, basketball’s premier star couple continues to thrive as both of their respective seasons hit full stride.