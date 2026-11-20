Sophie Cunningham’s Quentin Grimes comparison has aged like milk after his historic career high performance. In fact, fans started trolling the WNBA star as the Los Angeles Lakers guard dropped 47 points against the Hornets. And now the Indiana Fever guard has another interesting take.

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It started on her podcast when her co-host Drew Hanlen compared Luka Doncic’s early-season stats to Sophie Cunningham’s last-season WNBA stats. Since she is not the first option on the Fever team, she felt the comparison was unjust. And even compared Slovenian’s $50 million salary to her $665,000 earnings with the Indiana franchise to drive the point home. While defending herself, she ended up drawing a parallel to Grimes, who is currently a role player on the Lakers team. That unfortunately ended badly.

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“I know and I was like getting s–t on pretty much because people were comparing,” Sophie Cunningham said on the No Hesitation podcast. “I was like, ‘No, you guys not understand the context of Drew setting me up to have to talk some smack.’ And so I did, and then he (Grimes) popped off. You know what I think, Quentin, I need to start talking more smack to him because then he’s just going to continue to like do his thing. So like, is it actually kind of the credit belonging to me a little bit?”

Then Hanlen chimed in and confirmed if Sophie Cunnigham wanted the credit. “So, Lakers fans should be actually giving you a lot more credit for the Q that we’ve seen on the court. That’s what you’re saying. Got you.”

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The podcast recording was right after Grimes scored 47 points against the Hornets. But during their last recording, the Lakers guard was averaging eight points a game, which is right around Sophie Cunningham’s career average (7.9). At the time, Quenten was also shooting 24.2% from three, 8 for 33 on the season. Hanlen recounted that it was after 11 games in this season. And then Cunnigham made the comparison.

Since the trash talk and podcast recordings, it included a career-high 10 three-pointers against the Hornets; he even had the bucket that sent the game to overtime.

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Hanlen also pointed out that his performance against the Hornets “raised his three-point percentage just in one game by 10% for the season.” While the podcast covered only two games, the Lakers guard played against the Jazz the next day and scored another 20-pointer and shot 40% from beyond the arc.

Now, there is also added context to Quentin Grimes’ recent resurgence, which has led to Sophie Cunningham being trolled. The game against the Jazz was the third straight start for the Lakers guard, and that was because Austin Reaves was injured.

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So Los Angeles needs another scorer behind Luka Doncic. And Grimes grabbed the opportunity with both hands. 22 points against the Suns (7-for-10 from the field and 5-for-6 from beyond the arc). Then came the career-high performance against the Hornets. In that game, the Lakers were also missing Walker Kessler, but Grimes took over.

His performance was crucial as the Purple and Gold franchise came back from an 18-point deficit in an overtime win over Charlotte. Meanwhile, Grimes also became just the second player in franchise history, alongside Kobe Bryant (12 in 2003), to reach double-digit threes in a single game.

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That game raised his stock, believed among the Lakers fans, who were previously unimpressed by his early-season performance. And the timing of it also coincided after Sophie Cunningham made the comparison.

The WNBA star wouldn’t have predicted that it would snowball and would become a major talking point for the fans on social media.