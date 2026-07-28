“Did He Name a Girl?”: LaVar Ball Mocks Caitlin Clark Over Potential 1-on-1 Matchup With Surprising Comments

Another day of LaVar Ball being his unfiltered self. He’s going to trigger a huge section of WNBA fans after his comments on the One Night with Steiny podcast. In a rapid-fire game, the Big Baller Brand mogul dismissed the notion that the WNBA sensation could hold her own against him in a 1vs1 match despite the Internet’s basketball star, Matt Kiatipis, thinking otherwise.

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Steiny ended the interview by listing a series of names and asked LaVar Ball if he could beat them in a hypothetical game to five quick buckets. The first name pitched was Caitlin Clark, and Ball immediately scoffed at the premise with disbelief: “Did he name a girl first? Are you serious, man?”

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To his credit, Steiny, with Kiatipis, defended Clark’s credentials. “Have you seen her? She’s a real player.”

Kiatapis, the undisputed star in 1-on-1 street ball, weighed in on his own hypothetical matchup against the WNBA phenom.

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“Me and Caitlin Clark… Obviously, you’re going to say you’re going to win every game, but I’m going to be realistic. She could win that matchup against me, but I would win. She could win,” Kiatapis admitted.

Ball, however, refused to concede even a sliver of doubt regarding his own chances. The outspoken NBA dad laughed off the idea that the Indiana Fever star was any competition to Kiatipis or himself, shutting down the discussion entirely:

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“Ain’t no way in hell a girl would ever beat me.”

At that point, Steiny and Kiatipis laughed it off and swiftly moved on to the next question. LaVar had the same answer when it came to Stephen A. Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, Jason Williams, Bronny James, and Austin Reaves.

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But Shaq was where they drew the line, and Kiatipis gave the 58-year-old several opportunities to give a more realistic answer.

For those who’ve followed the Big Baller Brand founder, Ball’s response comes as little surprise to basketball fans familiar with his infamous, supreme self-belief.

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Over the years, the father of NBA guards Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo Ball has famously made outrageous proclamations regarding his on-court prowess, most notably claiming in 2017 that he could have beaten Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan 1-on-1 in his prime.

But he’s yet to come after any of the WNBA stars. Despite Clark’s historic achievements, which include shattering the NCAA all-time scoring record at Iowa and making an immediate impact as an All-Star point guard in the WNBA, going first overall in the 2024 NBA draft, leading the Fever to the playoffs for the first time in a decade, and winning RoTY, Ball remained unmoved by modern star power.

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It’s not just Clark. Ball stood firm on his stance that no basketball player in the NBA or WNBA could beat him.

Ball continued his trademark bravado, going on to rate his chances against a host of other sports media and basketball figures despite Kiatipis and Steiny arguing his realistic chances.

But when it came to the WNBA’s brightest young star, Ball ensured his infamous “Big Baller Never Lost” mentality remained intact.