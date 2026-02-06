“Doesn’t Happen Without Steph Curry”: Steve Kerr Credits Warriors Star for Caitlin Clark’s Fandom

“Caitlin reminds me a lot of Steph Curry,” Steve Kerr said two years ago when the basketball world was marvelling at the unprecedented cultural phenomenon that is Caitlin Clark. Who knew there was a teeny-tiny caveat to that? As Caitlin Clark’s shooting, with logo 3s and clutch moves define her career, Steve Kerr has offered a definitive take on the origin of her cultural impact. He has a very elaborate way of saying Steph Curry ran so Caitlin Clark could walk.

While the Golden State Warriors are in a flux with trades, Steve Kerr stopped by Dan Patrick’s show once more to talk about the evolution of basketball. Patrick pretty much sought Kerr’s validation in the belief, “Caitlin Clark doesn’t happen without Steph Curry, right?”

Kerr’s emphatic response to that was, “Totally agree. Totally agree.”

According to Kerr, the skyrocketing popularity and stylistic revolution surrounding Clark are the direct results of the trail blazed by Stephen Curry over the last decade. “It really is remarkable when you think about how Steph has impacted the game beyond just the records and the championships and everything else. It’s really is an art form with him.”

A forgotten fact about the 5x NBA champion is that he was once the NBA’s premier 3-point sharpshooter in an era dominated by Michael Jordan’s midrange shot. But Kerr has held Stephen Curry as the gold standard in shooting. He counts Clark as one of the few athletes “who can really emulate him.”

Speaking about the Indian Fever point guard, Kerr says, CC stands out on her own, “in terms of the fluidity and the movement and the grace.” But, “stylistically, analytically, everything has kind of led to this point, I think, in the league, and Steph is at the forefront of that, obviously.”

The endorsement from Kerr reinforces the idea that by weaponizing the deep three-pointer, Curry didn’t just revolutionize the game, but also made it possible for a player like Clark to become a global icon.

Stephen Curry would agree with Steve Kerr’s Caitlin Clark take

What stands out in Steve Kerr’s take is a forecast for Caitlin Clark’s rise. When she arrived as the No.1 draft pick of 2024, she had already transformed WNBA culture. At that time, rookie Clark’s rise gave Kerr Curry flashbacks.

“Caitlin reminds me a lot of Steph Curry. A lot of people may not remember this, but in Steph’s first couple of years, he was not a superstar. He was not who he is now. He had to get stronger, he had to understand people were coming after him. That’s what is happening with Caitlin right now,” he said in 2024.

Not only does Kerr see championships and MVPs in Clark’s future, Stephen Curry agrees too. Curry previously noted the uncanny similarities between their games, remarking, “Her release time is identical to mine. Her confidence, you can’t help but watch when she plays. the range she’s shooting from, the flare. She’s a performer…if you watch, her floor game is as impressive [as her shot]. kind of the total package.”

It’s also true that The Chef brought a statistical revolution since his MVP title in 2015. The three-point shot went from a secondary tool in Kerr’s NBA career to a primary offensive tool. He created a blueprint that allowed Clark to dominate the college and professional ranks with a nearly identical shot profile. And as Kerr said, very few have made Curry’s style an artform like Caitlin Clark.