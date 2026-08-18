GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. Booed by Fans While Warriors’ Free Agent Target Sits Next to Stephen Curry at WNBA Game

The Golden State Valkyries’ recent home game offered fans far more than just WNBA action. The matchup against the Dallas Wings served as an unexpected backdrop for the Golden State Warriors’ ongoing offseason roster drama. Before the Valkyries toppled the Wings 78-70 in front of Bay Area royalty, fans witnessed a big hint that the Warriors finally made a major signing to help Stephen Curry. However, that still didn’t redeem Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s standing with an irate fanbase.

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The Chase Center screens gave shoutouts to the Warriors reps at the Valkyries game. While franchise icon Stephen Curry, alongside his son, Canon, and teammates Moses Moody, Will Richard, and Gary Payton II, drew loud, enthusiastic cheers, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. was greeted with an audibly frosty reception from the crowd. The mixture of boos and scattered applause was palpable in the fan-taken social media videos.

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To add even more intrigue to the evening, free-agent wing Dalen Terry, a reported target for Golden State’s final roster spots, was spotted sitting right behind Steph and Canon, sitting directly next to Payton. Oddly, he didn’t get featured or announced on the Jumbotron, though he was prominently visible.

The striking contrast in crowd reactions confirmed growing fan frustration toward the Warriors’ front office execution this summer. Although Terry was not officially on the jumbotron, his presence right in the middle of Steph’s contingent immediately caught the attention of fans and NBA insiders alike.

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The Warriors enter the final stretch of the offseason with two open standard contract roster spots. With perimeter depth thinned due to indefinite knee injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, the front office is evaluating several free-agent options to round out the 15-man roster before training camp begins.

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Terry, a 6’6 athletic wing who was selected 18th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, recently became available after being waived by the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers parted ways with the 24-year-old in order to clear the necessary cap space for their marquee summer signings of LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Following his release, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Warriors emerged as a primary suitor to land him. Terry might have a training camp invitation to earn a permanent spot on the roster.

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Throughout his four NBA seasons split between the Chicago Bulls and 76ers, Terry has averaged 3.5 points across 218 career appearances. His athleticism and potential make him a low-risk target for the Dubs. His attendance at the Valkyries game might be a step closer to having Terry in the Bay.

While the fans welcome the idea, they’re still mad at Dunleavy for dragging his feet, in their eyes. Apparently, the only thing preventing Terry from joining the Bay is the Warriors’ exploration of other free agents like Kelly Olynyk and Georges Niang.

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Should Terry sign a non-guaranteed training camp deal, he is expected to compete directly for the final roster spots against camp invitees like Lajae Jones and Graham Ike.

While Dub Nation clearly expressed its impatience with Dunleavy’s cautious approach to free agency on the arena screen, Terry’s courtside presence next to Curry and Payton suggests that player-led recruiting efforts are the only positive sign for the frustrated fanbase.