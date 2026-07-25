“Had to Cry a Little Bit”: Bam Adebayo Reveals ‘Most Terrifying’ Marriage Conversation With A’ja Wilson’s Dad

When Bam Adebayo scored 83 points against the Washington Wizards, to break Kobe Bryant’s 81-point record in March, A’ja Wilson was present courtside. After the game, he gave his lady love the credit for his historic performance, as he recorded the second-best scoring performance in the NBA. Three months later, he revealed a conversation with Wilson’s father that made him emotional.

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Adebayo, on ESPN’s docuseries, Life in the W, talked about the moment he asked Wilson’s father, Roscoe, for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

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“That was the most terrifying question I had to ask that man,” Adebayo said. “I was like, ‘Man, would it be cool if I married your daughter?’”

Roscoe’s responded, “It seems as though you have A’ja’s heart. If you got A’ja’s heart, you got two more hearts with you. Take care.”

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Adebayo then added, “I went to the bathroom. I had to cry a little bit,”

The two have been among the most visible basketball couples in the sport since their relationship became public. Both are often spotted at each other’s games and even share a lot of laughs.

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A’ja Wilson described one of his qualities on The Run-Through with Vogue: “He’ll do the smallest of things, like opening a car door when he feels like I’m overstimulated, or just holding my hand and knowing if I’m getting too high, if my anxiety is blowing out the water.”

Bam Opens Up on Dealing With A’ja’s Critics

The Miami Heat star also shared his reaction to the criticism faced by the defending WNBA MVP, Wilson.

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“I get so heartbroken because I can’t help it,” Adebayo said. “As much as I want to get on the internet and rip a [expletive] head off, it’s just like, it’s better if we don’t because then we all know that it works.”

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Wilson and Adebayo have reportedly been friends since the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Their bond deepened at the quadrennial event, and they competed in separate gold medal events – Adebayo with Team USA Men’s Basketball and Wilson leading the Women’s team to gold.

Since then, the two were first labelled as friends, but as they started getting to know each other better, they began dating. Both took their time to make the relationship public, but have since been the basketball power couple.

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Adebayo, now paired with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Miami, enters next season as one of the favorites in the East despite missing out on former player LeBron James.