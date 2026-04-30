“Had to Hire Security”: WNBA Star, Linked With Klay Thompson, Received Threats Against Life Over Megan Thee Stallion Drama

What began as a high-profile relationship between Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson has unraveled under public scrutiny. Allegations of infidelity surfaced after the rapper’s pointed social media remarks, effectively signaling a split. As speculation intensified, online narratives introduced Lexie Brown as a supposed third party. The claims, largely unverified, have amplified the controversy, shifting attention from the breakup itself to the broader discourse.

After days of rumors and allegations online, Brown finally took matters into her own hands. She gave her side of the story in an interview with Fox News. “Me and Klay are do know each other because we both play professional basketball,” she said. “I would have considered him a friend. I do not know Meg the Stallion at all. Today, I am still the only person that has denied this entire situation of my involvement and claim that this is 100% false.”

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Lexie Brown added, “The fact that I am still the only one that is defending my name, I just have no idea how to process that. The last thing that I am struggling to process is that there is this massive outcry for protecting black women, and nobody has mentioned Lexie Brown’s name in any of those conversations.”

Lexie Brown maintains that any clarification should have come from Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion directly. Because they understand the situation best. They know she had no role in the matter and could have addressed the claims or clarified the truth through their circles. She emphasizes that she had no involvement or contact during the relationship. And further expresses frustration that others, despite knowing the reality, chose to let the narrative go unchecked.

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“For them to just allow me to get dragged, for a lot of people to allow me to get dragged through the mud for three, three, four days now, knowing 100% what was being said was false,” Brown went on. “Surely somebody would step in and say, no, this is a lie. Please point your fingers somewhere else, or do not point them at all, but do not point them at Lexie.”

Sadly, no one came to her defense, not even her old friend Klay, and definitely not Megan. Meanwhile, the WNBA champ claimed the situation spiraled to the point where she had to prioritize her safety after receiving death threats. “I was getting threats on my life. I was getting threats on my health. My family started getting comments and threats from people. I have had to hire security to travel with me places. It got to a point where I was scared for myself,” she said.

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Now, why did everyone suddenly start pointing their fingers at the ex-Chicago Sky point guard? It’s simply because right after the ugly breakup, Klay Thompson unfollowed the 31-year-old on his social media. And that move triggered the chain reaction.

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Klay Thompson unfollowed Lexie Brown

Megan Thee Stallion was loud and clear about her breakup. She told TMZ via a rep, “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.” She also stormed on social media and clarified her stance.

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But Klay Thompson remained silent throughout. However, fans were quick to spot that the Dallas Mavericks star had quietly unfollowed Lexie Brown. The timing of the move quickly fueled online speculation, as users began linking it to the popstar’s remarks about a lack of “trust, fidelity, and respect.”

Although no confirmed connection exists between Klay Thompson and Lexie Brown, the sequence of events prompted sections of the internet to assign significance to the unfollow, drawing Brown into a narrative built largely on assumption rather than substantiated fact.

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But in the end, the loudest truth came from the only voice forced to defend itself. Lexie Brown rejected every claim and revealed the real cost of silence as threats escalated into fear. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson’s quiet move and Megan Thee Stallion’s stance fueled speculation. Consequently, assumption overtook fact, leaving Brown to confront a narrative she never authored.