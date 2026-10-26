“I Like His Taste”: NBA Announcer Makes Wild Angel Reese Remark After Boyfriend Wendell Carter Jr.’s Scuffle With Knicks

Wendell Carter Jr. found himself at the center of a heated exchange during the NBA matchup against the New York Knicks. However, the physical confrontation with OG Anunoby was not the only moment that caught viewers’ attention. The Knicks’ icon-turned-veteran announcer Walt “Clyde” Frazier also brought the Orlando Magic star’s relationship with WNBA star Angel Reese into the conversation.

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The incident unfolded early in the first quarter, and New York had already jumped out to a 12-0 lead when Anunoby collided with Carter while setting a screen for Franz Wagner. The contact sent the Magic center to the floor, who took exception to the play and confronted the Knicks star face-to-face.

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After reviewing the contact, NBA officials upgraded Anunoby’s foul to a Flagrant 1. “Anunoby gets a flagrant one. Carter will shoot the free throws,” play-by-play announcer Mike Breen said. Frazier then shifted the conversation. “Carter had it out with KAT as well, remember, on the baseline. I like his taste, though, Mike. He’s dating Angel Reese; not too bad.”

This was not the only time the Knicks icon made a playful remark about the couple. Frazier previously brought up the pairing during last year’s November meeting between New York and Orlando, joking about the attention Carter received outside basketball.

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“Wendell Carter is getting kudos these days, Mike. He’s dating Angel Reese,” Frazier said. Breen responded with a question about the announcer’s interest in NBA and WNBA romances. Frazier then added, “Well, when you Google his name, that’s all they have.”

The topic resurfaced again in December last year. “Mike did not like that I was telling the WNBA-NBA love affair. Wendell Carter dating Angel Reese,” Frazier said. “Who’s in the building today,” Breen asked, prompting Frazier to suggest that the rumor had been confirmed. Breen, however, pushed back: “We haven’t confirmed it…You’re getting like a gossip magazine here.”

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Although the NBA star has kept the relationship relatively private, he has offered some insight into their connection. “That’s the homie for sure,” Carter said on Run It Back last year. “We’re locked in. That’s the homie. Y’all going to find out when y’all need to find out. We’ll just leave it at that. That’s my girl, though. We locked in for sure.” Their public interactions have also fueled interest.

Carter turned heads at Orlando’s Media Day by wearing Reese’s Reebok sneakers. The NBA star also showed support for her during the WNBA playoffs. After Reese and the Atlanta Dream swept the New York Liberty in the semifinals, the Magic center shared a clip of her postgame interview on Instagram Stories. “Turn me up twin!!!! Finals next!!!” he wrote.

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Currently, the WNBA Finals are tied 2-2, as Angel Reese was limited to 8 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks on 2-of-12 shooting from the field. But she opened the Finals with three consecutive double-doubles, including a 30-point, 16-rebound performance in Game 2 and 21 points and 12 rebounds in Game 3.