“I’m Not by Myself”: Bam Adebayo Delays Greece Workout With Giannis Antetokounmpo for A’ja Wilson

We finally got the inside look into Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first day in Miami, and it’s as good as we anticipated. From meeting Pat Riley to checking in on fellow trade compatriot Bobby Portis, Antetokounmpo didn’t hold anything back. That includes his initiative to make an instant bond with Miami Heat cornerstone Bam Adebayo. The transition kicked off when Antetokounmpo, fresh off hosting workouts with Heat guard Davion Mitchell in Greece, officially linked up with the Heat center on July 16 during his introductory welcome to the franchise.

In a candid behind-the-scenes video on Antetokounmpo’s YouTube channel, the two exchanged warm greetings inside the facility. Adebayo welcomed the two-time MVP to South Florida by noting, “It’s warm all the time.” Immediately, Giannis threw out an invite for an offseason training trip.

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“Come to Greece, man. Let me know if you want to come to Greece with me to get in the gym,” Antetokounmpo urged.

A Heat representative standing nearby chimed in to remind the group that Adebayo was actually in Greece last summer, to which Adebayo enthusiastically agreed, “Yeah, Greece was fire.”

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They’re referring to Michael Jordan hosting him, Luka Doncic, Carmelo Anthony, and more athletes for the 40th anniversary of the Jordan Brand in Athens in 2025.

When Antetokounmpo pressed further for a return trip, Adebayo hesitated on making an immediate commitment: “I’m going to try to come. Now, I’m not by myself.”

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Antetokounmpo quickly put two and two together, responding, “No, I know. Come to Greece with your wife.”

But as soon as Adebayo replied with a casual “Bet,” Antetokounmpo caught himself, laughing and added, “Your wife. Sorry, I don’t know if you’re married.”

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The quick apology drew laughs from the entire room, though the sentiment behind Adebayo’s hesitation was clear.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to learn the personal connections of his new teammates soon, there’s a reason why Adebayo can’t bring his ‘wife,’ A’ja Wilson, on an impromptu European getaway. The Las Vegas Aces superstar is currently in the thick of the WNBA season, leading the Aces (18-8) while making a strong case for a fifth MVP title.

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The player leads the league in scoring at 26.1 points per game and blocking at 2.0 blocks per contest, alongside 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 53.3% from the field and 44.6% from beyond the arc.

Other than his girlfriend being in the busiest time of the year, there’s another thing. Wilson and Adebayo are not officially married or engaged yet.

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That, however, is in the works. In an interview with ESPN earlier this month, Adebayo revealed that he nervously approached Wilson’s father, Roscoe, to ask for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

“That was the most terrifying question I had to ask him. I was like… ‘Would it be cool if like, I married your daughter?’” Bam revealed on ESPN’s Life in the W.

While he’s got Mr. Wilson’s blessing, he’s on the hunt for the perfect engagement ring.

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Whether Adebayo and Antetokounmpo manage to squeeze in an offseason session in Athens this summer remains to be seen. However, as the Heat gear up for a high-stakes campaign, the natural chemistry between their new star duo signals a promising start for Miami’s newest era.