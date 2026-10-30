“I’m Proud to Be an American Citizen”: Sophie Cunningham Takes a Stand Amid Anthem Backlash Against LeBron James and WNBA Finals Teams

The national anthem has become one of the biggest flashpoints in basketball this month, and Sophie Cunningham just made it clear where she stands.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream have stayed in their locker rooms during the anthem before every game of the WNBA Finals. At the same time, LeBron James is still facing criticism for practicing his golf swing during “The Star-Spangled Banner” on opening night. Top athletes, analysts and even President Donald Trump have weighed in. Now, so has the Indiana Fever guard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appearing on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, Cunningham offered a candid perspective on pregame anthem protocols by expressing her own personal dedication to supporting military veterans and active-service personnel.

Von specifically asked her about Valkyries and Dream players walking off or staying off the floor during the national anthem. Cunningham revealed that the practice is not a sudden development, even if public reaction has escalated recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know who you’re talking to. Of course, I have thoughts on it,” Cunningham told Von. “I think the majority of people know my thoughts. But I will say… this has been happening throughout the whole season. So, this isn’t like anything new. People are just kind of like getting mad about it now, but it’s happened the whole season.”

Cunningham went on to detail her personal connection to the military and her pride in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just feel like personally I have a lot of I’m grateful, and I support the people who serve,” Cunningham explained. “We have family members who have served, and you know they’re over there doing things that are unimaginable for us to be out here living our dreams and having the freedoms that we live. And so anytime that I can shout out our veterans and the people who are currently, you know, fighting for us to live in the best country. You know, I’m going to show that support, and I’m going to give them love.”

However, she was careful not to call anyone out specifically.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So that’s where I stand. That doesn’t mean that’s where everyone stands, and if it’s right, wrong, whatever. But no, I take a lot of pride of in where I come from, and I’m proud to be an American citizen.”

Cunningham’s vocal commentary on sports culture and athlete perspectives has been drawing polarizing attention lately. She or Von didn’t specifically reference LeBron James. But his national anthem incident went simultaneously with the WNBA Finals debacle.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA-WNBA anthem debates involve LeBron James, Charles Barkley, and WNBA Finals Teams

Cunningham’s comments arrive amid heightened public debate across both the NBA and WNBA regarding pregame national anthem etiquette and player conduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the NBA, the conversation erupted following opening night between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Cameras caught James making golf-swing and shooting motions while standing on the floor during the anthem, while most of his teammates stood still.

Trump called James “a TOTAL DISGRACE” in a social media post and said he “should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag.” When asked about Trump’s criticism after a game, James brushed off the comments, telling reporters, “It must be a slow news day at the office.“

The discussion had almost faded out after the NBA’s opening week and WNBA’s scheduling drama. A little late to the party, Charles Barkley spoke about it on SiriusXM NBA Radio with Eddie Johnson and Justin Termine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, number one, I don’t pay what President Trump says any attention, first and foremost, at all,” Chuck initially said. Then the Hall of Famer voiced disappointment with James’ actions while reiterating his own decision to always stand for the anthem.

“But I thought that was very disrespectful. Practicing a golf swing in the middle of the anthem.”

He went on to say something similar to Cunningham’s comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We live in the greatest country ever,” Barkley said. “This country, it’s not close to being perfect… You can protest, but I think you have to do it very respectable. I’m supporting the troops when I stand for the national anthem… I always stand for the anthem. I think it’s important. I think it’s significant.”

Meanwhile, in the WNBA, attention has centered on both the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream remaining in their respective locker rooms during the pregame national anthem throughout the WNBA Finals.

The routine generated online debate, leading Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase to clarify that remaining in the locker room during the anthem is simply “part of our pregame” routine and has no hidden message behind it. Perhaps reinforcing Cunningham’s comments that it is indeed not new.