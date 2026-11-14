“Is This What Happens During the Games?”: Angel Reese Left Shook by NBA Fans While Supporting Brother Julian

Angel Reese stepped away from social media and headed to the Smoothie King Center on Friday night to support her younger brother in the NBA. Although Julian Reese never checked into the New Orleans Pelicans against the Minnesota Timberwolves game, his sister found herself entertained by something happening around her in the stands. The Atlanta Dream star was approached by a fan who paid her a compliment. In fact, the WNBA’s DOPY was also surprised by the way some spectators discussed the action.

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Angel Reese captured her experience at the NBA arena, sharing her reaction to the conversations happening behind her.

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“We in the game. There’s a lot going on, so we see y’all have time. Y’all hear these people behind us? The way they’re talking crazy about these… They need to be in the broadcast. The way they’re talking like they know basketball. Is this what happens during the games? We’re going to have time. But the score is… 45-49, we missing. As in, we, my brother’s team.”

Angel Reese appeared genuinely amused by the level of analysis coming from the surrounding spectators, particularly their confidence while discussing everything unfolding on the NBA court. The Pelicans also acknowledged her presence.

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They shared a picture of the WNBA star from the arena on their official Instagram account. “Bayou Barbie in the building supporting her brother 👑,” the franchise captioned the post.

That wasn’t the only interaction that caught attention during the game. Angel Reese also found herself at the center of an amusing conversation when a spectator began recording her from the stands. The man initially addressed her as “Angela Reese,” prompting the Dream forward to politely correct him. “Thanks, but my name is Angel”. And it did not end there.

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He apologized for getting her name wrong and suggested that the tequila he had consumed was responsible for the mix-up. Noticing her zebra-print outfit, the fan followed up with another comment. “You’re the sexiest zebra I’ve seen here,” he told her as per MARCA.

Angel Reese was again polite and said “Okay” with a smile. The brief exchange added another entertaining moment to her evening in New Orleans.

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While Angel Reese enjoyed the action from the stands, her brother Julian is working to establish himself in the NBA. The former Maryland forward is currently on a two-way contract with the franchise. He excelled in his limited first experience in the NBA last season.

For the Washington Wizards, the 23-year-old appeared in 13 games and earned 10 starts. Julian averaged 11.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 30.9 minutes per contest. He also demonstrated efficiency around the basket, converting 52.9% of his field-goal attempts.

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Now, his move to New Orleans presents another opportunity to earn a regular place in the rotation.