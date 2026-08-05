“It’s the Selfishness”: Stephen A. Smith Blasts Cheryl Reeve for Hurting WNBA’s Image After Sophie Cunningham Incident

Stephen A. Smith is the latest to react to the biggest debate in the W this month. He leveled a direct critique against Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve following her choice of sideline attire during a matchup against the Indiana Fever. On his YouTube show, the ESPN analyst did advocate for the trans community but also claimed that Reeve’s protest was not good for the WNBA brand.

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The game went down after Indiana guard Sophie Cunningham made comments regarding transgender athletes in women’s sports in an ESPN interview. During the Sunday afternoon contest, which featured Indiana guard Caitlin Clark, the league’s primary television draw, Reeve arrived at Target Center wearing the shirt beneath her blazer displaying the message “Trans kids belong.” Smith questioned Reeve’s decision to choose that game.

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“And you’re just going to come out there and wear that shirt knowing it was going to bring attention to you, and knowing that you’re going up against the Indiana Fever with Caitlin Clark, who obviously is the number one draw in the WNBA, which means cameras are rolling. Is it just an accident or coincidence that that’s the game you chose to wear that shirt? This is bull—-. It’s the selfishness. It’s putting yourself before the betterment of the whole, and it’s creating a case that doesn’t exist.”

Addressing the decision on his show, Smith focused on the timing and visibility of the statement, arguing that selecting a marquee, nationally broadcast game against the Fever placed individual expression over the collective commercial brand of the WNBA.

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“Coach Cheryl Reeve is thinking about Cheryl Reeve, and she’s thinking no doubt about trans folks as well—obviously extremely liberal in that regard, which is her right, and there’s no problem with that. The WNBA, however, did they know you were going to do that before you did that? Was that a coincidence that you wore it the night that you were playing the Indiana Fever, knowing that everybody watches wherever Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever go? Did you think about the collective challenge it would bring to the brand? Did you think about that? No, you didn’t.”

Cunningham’s recent comments sparked demonstrations from both critics and supporters outside sports venues in Seattle, Portland, and ultimately Minneapolis. Prior to tipoff at Target Center, Cunningham and Reeve met at midcourt for an extended, cordial conversation on the floor. Following Minnesota’s 108-100 victory that ended the Fever’s winning streak, Reeve addressed reporters about the exchange, emphasizing dialogue and mutual awareness of the platform.

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“Both of us understand that we have platforms and we both talked about wanting to, more than anything, educate,” Reeve stated after the game. “There are some things that we have in common, and maybe some things you differ on, just like any issues. I think it’s how you handle things. It was nice to be in person, for sure.” Addressing reporters prior to the game regarding her stance, Reeve stated, “I come from a space of inclusion… To me, it’s a human rights issue. Every kid has a right to sports.”

Smith, however, took issue with the decision to display that message on the sidelines, specifically during a game against Clark and the Fever. As the season progresses, the league continues to manage its rapid commercial development alongside the elevated media attention surrounding its marquee players and coaches. But analysts like Smith question how much of that attention is being leveraged to grow the WNBA.