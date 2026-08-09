Seth Curry Takes Swipe at WNBA’s DiJonai Carrington for Posting on Social Media After Her Ejection

Stephen Curry’s brother may have an uncertain free agency situation, but that hasn’t stopped him from keeping an eye on the W, and he had a pointed take on the latest flashpoint between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky. Seth Curry didn’t mince words after Sky guard DiJonai Carrington was ejected following a physical exchange with Fever guard Sophie Cunningham. But it wasn’t the ejection itself that caught his attention- it was what Carrington did right after, which raised eyebrows and drew a reaction from the NBA veteran.

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Moments after being sent to the locker room, Carrington took to social media to air her grievances, prompting Curry to mock the swiftness of her response. Taking to Threads under his verified account, @sdotcurry, the sharpshooter poked fun at Carrington’s post-ejection social media activity:

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“Threads from the locker room after the ejection is comedy!”

Curry’s swift reaction came after Carrington posted the phrase “WHITE PRIVILEGE @indianafever” on her own Threads page shortly after being sent off to the locker room.

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The critique placed the NBA guard right in the middle of a viral WNBA controversy, highlighting how quickly Carrington turned to her phone instead of letting the game’s fallout settle.

The incident unfolded at the United Center in Chicago during a contest between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky. During the first quarter, Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was ahead on a breakaway layup attempt when Carrington swiped down across her face and neck area.

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The hard foul sent Cunningham crashing to the hardwood. Cunningham quickly jumped up to her feet and shoved Carrington in response. She, however, avoided a technical foul when her teammates held her back, and referees deemed her reaction acceptable given the severity of the contact.

Game officials initially assessed a Flagrant 1 foul to Carrington, but it was upgraded to a Flagrant 2 upon video review, triggering Carrington’s immediate ejection. Before the final buzzer, ending in a 90-86 win for Indiana.

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While viewers felt it was a basketball call, the lack of clarity about why Carrington felt wronged enough to post that has sparked a debate online. Even so, fans are also amused by Seth’s take on the timing of her post.

Addressing Carrington’s social media outburst after the game, Cunningham dismissed the accusation entirely.

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“Oh yeah, we saw it,” Cunningham remarked regarding the post. “I think the league is taking care of that. I mean, this has nothing to do with race. Last year I did the same thing, and I got kicked out, as I deserved to be kicked out. There’s no reason to even play that card.”

Cunningham went on to suggest that Carrington was simply attempting to capitalize on the Caitlin Clark effect that brings high viewership to Indiana games.



“When people play the Fever, we’re nationally televised, there’s a lot of eyes on us. People just want attention. And that’s her just trying to get attention,” she added.

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Despite the early drama and heated physical play, Indiana secured a victory over Chicago, powered by 27 points from Kelsey Mitchell and a 26-point, 11-assist double-double from Caitlin Clark.



The win pushed the Fever to a 20-12 record, keeping them atop the Eastern Conference standings as they prepare to host the New York Liberty next.