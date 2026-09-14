Skip Bayless Rips Kara Lawson and Co. After Caitlin Clark Decision in FIBA World Cup Final

Once again, a win is not good enough for Skip Bayless. The star-studded Team USA took a stunning 97–79 victory over France in the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup gold medal game in Berlin, Germany on Sunday. The veteran sports commentator, however, took aim at Team USA head coach Kara Lawson and the national team’s coaching staff following the win. Despite the United States securing its 12th World Cup gold and fifth consecutive title, Bayless voiced strong frustration over Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark’s limited playing time and off-the-bench role throughout the championship matchup.

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Bayless criticized the decision-making on X during the game, pointing to CC’s late second-quarter spurt that included a momentum-shifting three-pointer to bring Team USA within two points of France after trailing by as many as 14.

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“Caitlin hit a late 3 to cut it to 2 at half,” Bayless posted. “BUT WE STILL TRAIL FRANCE IN THE FINAL BECAUSE CAITLIN CLARK, THE WNBA’S BEST PLAYER, IS FORCED TO PLAY LOW MINUTES COMING OFF THE BENCH. SHE DOES NOT HAVE A SECOND-STRING MENTALITY. Jealousy&resentment win.”

Following the final whistle, Bayless doubled down on his criticism of Lawson’s rotation choices, arguing that the eventual 18-point victory could have been even more dominant with Clark in the starting lineup.

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“Team USA finally did what it should have done as 10-point favorite vs France in the Gold Medal game from the start,” Bayless wrote in a subsequent post. “Pulled away in the 3rd quarter. Would’ve been much more dominant with Caitlin Clark starting, orchestrating.”

The controversial takes quickly reignited debates surrounding Clark’s usage throughout her senior World Cup debut, even as Team USA completed an undefeated tournament run.

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Clark, who made her senior tournament debut in Germany after participating in the World Cup Qualifying Tournaments in Puerto Rico, came off the bench with Angel Reese in favor of veteran point guard Chelsea Gray. She played a total of 13 minutes in the final and made key contributions.

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Despite the constrained workload, Clark finished with 12 points and three assists on 4-of-5 shooting from the field, leading Team USA to a +11 margin during her minutes on the court. Her late three-pointer capped a key defensive sequence spearheaded by Angel Reese, swinging the momentum before the U.S. outscored France in the third quarter.

The championship output followed an up-and-down knockout stage for Clark. In Saturday’s 76–66 semifinal victory over Spain, Clark played 16 minutes (her third-lowest total of the tournament) and was held to just one point on 0-of-3 shooting, though she finished as a +16 on the floor. In that contest, veteran forward Breanna Stewart stepped up with 16 points and six rebounds, while Jackie Young added 12 points to help the Americans overcome an early 16–9 deficit.

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Clark still finished the World Cup as Team USA’s overall leader in assists and total plus/minus, having previously delivered a 14-point, 11-assist performance in the group-stage opener against China.

Addressing her rotations after the gold medal game, Lawson praised the resilience of her younger players, specifically citing the impact made by Clark, Reese, Rhyne Howard, and Aliyah Boston.

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“Big momentum-changing three from [Caitlin] right before halftime. We just felt it at halftime. We really did,” Lawson said in her postgame press conference. “Our young players, I think, just had a fantastic learning experience… They really wanted to contribute to this team, and help us win.”

With the tournament concluded, Clark and Boston return to the WNBA to resume the 2026 season with the Indiana Fever, with long-term expectations pointing toward expanded roles at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.