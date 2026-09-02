“Sophie Is Attractive…”: 88-Year-Old Legendary NBA Announcer Defends Interest in Sophie Cunningham After Fan Backlash

After four decades behind the microphone for the LA Clippers, Ralph Lawler had seen plenty of NBA drama. But social media delivered a different controversy surrounding him. The 88-year-old suddenly found himself in a heated online exchange after a user accused him of obsessing over WNBA’s Sophie Cunningham. What followed was a surprisingly fiery exchange.

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It started when an X user, @Jacobtheclipper, criticized Ralph Lawler for his online interest in Cunningham: “Gooning over a 20-something-year-old at age 88 online for everyone to see is ruining the one legendary announcer we have as Clippers fans.”

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Lawler was having none of it, and offered a blunt explanation.

“Good God, I am not ‘Gooning,’” he responded. He then made it clear that his admiration for Cunningham was not based simply on her looks.

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“The fact that Sophie is attractive is not the reason for my interest in her. She can shoot the 3-ball, but what I really admire is how she has used social media to elevate her recognition.”

He even brought up the age gap himself in another response: “By the way, we have grandkids older than Sophie. Give me a Break! You may Goon over women on-line – I do Not!”

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The exchange did not end there. Another fan cracked a joke directed at Lawler’s wife, Jo. “Miss lawler, come get your man’s. Gramps is going wild for sophi maga conningham,” the fan wrote. Again, Lawler responded.

“Hey – stop the ‘Ralph is flirting’ nonsense,” he said. “I like the way Sophie shoots the 3 and admire her outreach in social media. I only ‘Flirt’ with my Sweet Jo.”

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But the story’s pull wasn’t really about Sophie Cunningham. The bigger reason the exchange caught fire was the man on the other side of it. Lawler isn’t just another former announcer who faded from the spotlight after retirement. He is one of the most recognizable voices in Clippers history, a name deeply woven into the franchise’s story.

Lawler spent 40 seasons calling Clippers games before retiring after the 2018-19 season. His career with the franchise began when the team was still based in San Diego, and his distinctive calls eventually became part of the team’s identity.

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“Bingo!” became his signature call after a made three-pointer. “Oh Me, Oh My!” was another Lawler trademark. His contributions to basketball broadcasting were eventually recognized with the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

But why did fans make such accusations against him in the first place?

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Previously, the 88-year-old reposted a tweet that stated, “Do you stand with Sophie Cunningham for defending women’s sports? 🏀.” His response was “Yes.”

Then another post was “Say Yes if you love Sophie Cunningham ❤️.” Lawler added, “I Love my wife, but I like you a lot!”

It seems fans are criticizing with him because of these responses.

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Sophie Cunningham’s name has also been at the center of a much bigger WNBA conversation in recent weeks. The Indiana Fever guard sparked a national debate after publicly arguing that women’s sports should protect female athletes from competing against what she described as “biological men.”

She said her position is about protecting women’s sports and young girls, while also insisting that she does not hate transgender people.

Her comments became a national debate. Supporters rallied outside several Fever games, while critics accused Cunningham of fueling anti-trans discourse. The Fever guard later said the protests were not something she organized and that she wanted to focus on playing basketball.

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The controversy has also forced the WNBA to address the broader issue. The league said there are currently no transgender athletes playing in the WNBA and condemned attempts to use the debate to demean marginalized groups. Amid the debate, Cunningham has received support from the Clippers broadcaster.

That, apparently, is what caught the attention of some Clippers fans. But Lawler is drawing a firm line and has rejected the notion that he was obsessing over Sophie Cunningham.