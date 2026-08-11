Stephen A. Smith Slams WNBA After Florida Attorney General Warns DiJonai Carrington Over Sophie Cunningham Incident

A flagrant 2-foul from Dijonai Carrington on August 8 has branched off to uncharted territory. Many analysts, including Stephen A. Smith, are not defending the Chicago Sky guard. But the drama in the WNBA did not stop there, as even the Attorney General of Florida has chimed in with his opinion.

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Dijonai Carrington clobbered Fever star Sophie Cunningham unintentionally while trying to block the attempt on a fast break. Even Cunningham called it “unnecessary” as she received the blow near her face and neck area. Now, Florida has not hosted a WNBA team in more than two decades. The AG mocked the current violent situation and released his statement, which Smith was not a fan of.

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“The WNBA knows better than to play games down here in Florida because I’ll be charging people with assault. I should probably clarify. Assault and battery.” Stephen A. Smith read the statement from Attorney General James Uthmeier and straightaway pointed the fingers at the leadership group of the W.

“See, what the WNBA wants to sit up there and posture about we won’t allow things to be politicized as if you can control it,” Smith said on his YouTube channel. “There’s only one way to control it. Have more control over your product.”

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The ESPN broadcaster alluded not just to the Sophie Cunningham-Dijonai Carrington foul, which has become a national debate. Although the WNBA fined her $1000 for her flagrant 2-foul, it has so far ignored the comment, which added fuel to the fire.

From the locker room, the Sky star on her threads wrote, “WHITE PRIVILEGE @indianafever.” Carrington recently stated that it was not related to the incident, but never clarified what it meant.



Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho, W commentator Tomi Lahren, and Stephen A. Smith criticized the Sky star for making it a race issue.

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Smith also raised the point that the WNBA has not taken any action regarding another national debate: former NBA stars Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White declaring for the WNBA draft, citing the player eligibility loophole.

“The key factual distinction that we have to point out, the current WNBA collective bargaining agreement says only players who are women are eligible, but it does not further define women or specify criteria involving gender identity, sex assigned at birth, hormone levels, or physical characteristics,” Smith said. “It also does not say that self-identification alone automatically makes a player eligible.”

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Currently, the W commissioner, Cathy Engelbert, has sent an internal memo to all general managers and team presidents. The memo did not promise any rule change and did not call out the mocking efforts of Enes Freedom or White.

So, the WNBA has grabbed the wrong headlines due to Dijonai Carrington’s foul and two former NBA stars declaring for the W draft. That’s why Stephen A. Smith put the WNBA commissioner on notice.

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“Where you at? Cathy Engelbert, you’re the commissioner of the WNBA. Where you at? You don’t know this is coming?”

As Smith remains frustrated, currently, there is no solution proposed from W.