“That Was Wild!”: Draymond Green Awestruck by Chelsea Gray’s ‘Supernatural Abilities’ as LV Aces Secure Playoff Birth

Just last week, Draymond Green made his prediction that the Las Vegas Aces would win the 2026 title. On Thursday night, they took the first step as they reached the playoffs with an 83-76 victory over the Washington Mystics. While Jackie Young dropped a game-high 32 points, Draymond Green was mesmerized by Chelsea Gray’s skill.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Point Gawd scored just 4 points and even had an off-shooting night with 1-10 from FG. But she executed her signature no-look behind-the-back pass in the first quarter that caught Green’s attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

A user on Threads posted the clip with the caption, “She is not from here. She is from above. Chelsea Gray summoning her supernatural abilities AGAIN.” Draymond Green reposted it and added, “This is OD!!“

Gray’s behind-the-back assists, often connecting with teammate Jackie Young, have become a hallmark of her game over multiple seasons and help fuel the Aces’ success through elite court vision. But this time, she throws it before the cutter is even fully open. The timing, angle, and touch are elite and full marks to Jackie Young for finishing that play.

ADVERTISEMENT

For unreserved, OD means over-the-top/crazy good. Another comment highlighted Gray’s reaction, “So good she had to laugh!” And Draymond Green once again commented, “Yeah that was wild!!“

That play helped the Aces to go on a 14-2 run early, which ultimately proved decisive as they became the second team to clinch a postseason berth. Plus, they moved within a game of second-place Golden State Valkyries.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not the only time when Draymond Green has appreciated the efforts of Chelsea Gray. During the 2023 WNBA Finals against the Liberty, the Aces won Game 2 on the backs of Young, Wilson and Plum, all scoring 20+ points.

The Liberty suffered a massive 28-point loss, but for Draymond Green, the standout was the Aces’ Chelsea Gray. Apart from her 14 points, the 11 assists were instrumental. Green commented, “Chill out C Gray!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, she suffered a foot injury late in Game 3, so she missed Game 4, which the Aces eventually won. It’s not just appreciation on the hardwood that matters.

Both Draymond Green and Gray were part of the respective 2020 Tokyo Olympics basketball teams. They connected there, and an interesting fact is that the Aces star beat the Warriors veteran at a board game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was beating Draymond (Green) in dominoes,” Gray said in 2021, during a sit-down with Aces teammate A’ja Wilson on Tea with A & Phee. “He thinks he’s the best of all time.”

While Draymond Green may have lost a board game, the respect for Aces star Chelsea Gray continues. On Thursday, it was Jackie Young who stole the headlines with 32 points, and she even scored 12 straight in the fourth quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

But for Green, it was Chelsea Gray’s first-quarter assist, which deserved more appreciation.